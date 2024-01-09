Five best Daredevil comics to read before the MCU’s Born Again

After you watch Daredevil and Kingpin return in Echo, check out these five comics from Marvel in anticipation of Daredevil: Born Again.

With the long-awaited release of Echo, the story of Daredevil and the Kingpin is finally back in the MCU. It’s all paving the way to Daredevil: Born Again, though what shape that series is in now remains in limbo.

Born Again is obviously an incredibly specifically chosen nod to a classic Daredevil story. The MCU and Netflix did great work creating an original story, but a few nods still managed to slip in there.

While the MCU and comic versions of Daredevil may not have too much in common, there are still some incredible runs to get fans primed for the character’s return to form.

The best Daredevil comics to read before Daredevil: Born Again

Once you’re done with Echo and patiently waiting for the next Daredevil adventure, here are five Daredevil comics to read before Born Again hits Disney+.

Marvel Comics Man Without Fear features the debut of Matt’s black training costume, which the Netflix series used liberally.

The Man Without Fear

Fans of the Netflix series will be quick to recognize Man Without Fear. The seminal series by industry legends Frank Miller and John Romita Jr. laid the groundwork for the Netflix series and is the inspiration for much of Daredevil’s modern backstory.

Released in 1993, The Man Without Fear is a five-issue retelling of Daredevil’s origins. After decades of being embroiled in an eternal conflict with The Hand, this tale returned Matt to a street-level Marvel hero, updating his origins as a crime fighter and how he evolved into Daredevil.

These days Daredevil’s origin is fairly well explored. But for 1993, this return to form led to a darker, grittier Daredevil than fans were accustomed to, setting the stage for much of the hero’s crime drama-inspired stories at the turn of the century.

Marvel Comics Daredevil’s faith is tested when he’s charged with protecting a baby who may be the Antichrist in Guardian Devil.

Guardian Devil

Though a distant memory today, the Marvel Knights relaunch was a really incredible time to be a comic fan. After a period of downturn in the ‘90s, the relaunch returned characters like Black Panther and the Inhumans to prominence.

Daredevil was the marquee character of the Marvel Knight comics imprint, with a very high-profile story written by Kevin Smith and drawn by Joe Quesada. Guardian Devil puts Matt’s role as a superhero and his faith as a Catholic directly at odds when he finds himself safeguarding a baby who may be the antichrist.

The story was praised at release for its classic Daredevil stylings and how it humanized the characters, though its twist-ending villain met with some disappointment from fans. While the comic itself has yet to be adapted, much of its imagery and its climactic Bullseye fight made their way to Daredevil Season 3.

Marvel Comics Yellow offers a down-to-earth, nostalgic take on Daredevil’s early days.

Daredevil: Yellow

If The Man Without Fear retold the heroic origins of Daredevil, then Yellow retells the human origins. Set shortly after Guardian Devil, this mini-series by the superstar team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale explores the early days of Daredevil when he was still running around in his original yellow and red suit.

Yellow is framed as an exploration of the grieving process, with Matt writing letters to the deceased Karen Page to cope with her loss. In the letters, Matt recounts his early days as a costumed adventurer and the formation of his early law firm with Karen and Foggy.

Yellow was part of a series of stories by Loeb and Sale, who by this time were an acclaimed duo for their work on Batman: The Long Halloween and Superman For All Seasons. It’s certainly a more modern and emotional take on Daredevil’s beginnings, but it’s a lovely counterpoint to grim and dark Man Without Fear.

Marvel Comics Mark Waid and Chris Samnee’s relaunched Daredevil wrote out a lot of the angst in favor of having some fun.

Daredevil by Mark Waid & Chris Samnee

Daredevil comics have something of a reputation for being dark and melancholic. For 2011’s Daredevil relaunch, writer Mark Waid and artist Chris Samnee changed that by giving the Man Without Fear some levity.

Recovering from being possessed by The Beast following the Shadowland event, Matt Murdock returns to New York reinvigorated and seeking to reestablish himself. This run is unusually cavalier, with a Daredevil who could almost be described as swashbuckling.

Where most runs would dive back into the melancholy of Matt Murdock’s misery, Waid and Samnee’s run explores a Daredevil with a renewed lust for life, free from the shackles of guilt – or at least pretending to be. This run, spread across two volumes, also includes an incredible twist, making Daredevil’s identity public and relocating him from the dreary Hell’s Kitchen to sunny San Francisco.

Marvel Comics Born Again breaks Matt Murdock down to nothing, and the definitive Daredevil emerges.

Born Again

Karen Page left New York to become an actress, but she came back with a crippling drug addiction. She sells the only thing she has left: the secret identity of Daredevil. A piece of paper that drifts through the criminal underworld until it reaches the one person who knows what to do with it: the Kingpin.

The Kingpin systematically destroys everything about Matt Murdock: his reputation, his name, and even his home. Beating Daredevil in a fight, Kingpin fakes the unconscious Murdock’s death by placing him in the back of a stolen cab, sinking it in the East River, and waiting. And to the Kingpin’s shock, the car is found – but there’s no body.

It goes without saying that Born Again is THE Daredevil story, as a paranoid and broken Matt must find the will to fight back from a total loss. While its use as the title for the MCU reboot is likely more marketing than anything, the original Born Again is a tense trial by fire that made Daredevil a household name. Fans looking to find where the fascination with the character began need look no further to learn why Daredevil is known as the Man Without Fear.

