The five best Batman comic books for new and returning readers

Before Batman makes his inevitable return to the big screen, these stories are the best comics to show readers, new and old, what makes the character so great.

As James Gunn’s DCU picks up steam and Matt Reeve’s The Batman II enters pre-production, it won’t be long until you start hearing all sorts of news and rumors about what Batman story has inspired the next big-screen iteration of The Dark Knight.

The fact of the matter is that with 80 years of stories, there are a ton of iconic Batman comic books. Many of them have inspired some of your favorite movies, and many of them will go unknown to fans as they become forgotten over time, even with services like DC Universe Infinite making them more available than ever.

There are a handful of Batman stories that are considered iconic, though, and have inspired multiple films about The Dark Knight. If you’re looking to get started or are a lapsed fan looking to get back into the character, these books make excellent starting points.

DC’s best Batman comics for new and returning readers

Whether you started reading in the Silver Age or have never touched a comic in your life, these are the best Batman comics to start with.

DC Comics The theatricality of Batman is on full display in the moody and haunting Batman: Year One.

Batman: Year One

In much the same way that Frank Miller redefined Daredevil with Born Again, he gave us the ultimate modern Batman with 1987’s Year One. The story, written by Miller and illustrated by David Mazzucchelli, examines the earliest days of Batman while minimizing the fantastical elements of the character.

If you know anything about Batman, it probably came from Year One. While it did have some influence on Batman ‘89 and Batman: The Animated Series, it most heavily influenced Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins.

Batman: Year One may be nearly 40 years old now, but it still exudes a timelessness thanks to the noir leanings and straightforward narrative that Miller and Mazzucchelli weave through the story. It’s a rare instance of a relatable and vulnerable Batman, and it makes the perfect starting point for a new reader.

DC Comics Much of King’s acclaimed Batman run focuses on the duality of Batman’s mission and Bruce Wayne’s hope.

Batman: Rebirth

For a more modern take on Batman, there is no better place to start than the Batman: Rebirth era. For completionist sake, the easiest way to identify this is the one-shot Batman: Rebirth #1 and issues 1-85 of the 2016 Batman ongoing.

This sounds like a lot, but it is one long narrative. The story, written by current Wonder Woman scribe Tom King, focuses a lot on Batman and the seeming perpetuity of his war on crime. Throw in an epic, drawn-out war with Bane and Bruce having to contend with his father from the Flashpoint timeline, and you have some truly memorable moments.

It’s not a perfect run, as many fans will tell you. The long-simmering Batman and Catwoman romance teased a beautiful conclusion that was derailed, while many readers took issue with pacing and certain story elements. But if you’re looking to dive deep into modern Batman, the Rebirth era (and the accompanying Detective Comics run) is the way to go.

DC Comics Brave and the Bold’s update on Batman and Joker’s first meeting basks in a terrifying atmosphere.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold – The Winning Card

Tom King makes his second appearance on this list, this time alongside frequent collaborator Mitch Gerads. While King may have defined the modern Batman in Rebirth, the superstar duo of King & Gerads have left their mark on one of the oldest and most well-known Batman tales.

Brave and the Bold is an anthology series featuring The Authority, Wild Dog, and more, but the main attraction for many fans is The Winning Card. The serialized tale hearkens back to the early days of Batman and his earliest encounter with The Joker, retelling and expanding upon the classic tale from Batman #1.

There’s a mood and tone here that is impossible to deny. The King and Gerards partnership has already defined modern classics with The Vision, Strange Adventures, and Human Target. The Winning Card feels like the natural evolution of those stories, and it’s a shame it’s likely being lost on many readers due to its serialized nature. Brave and The Bold, on its own, is an excellent anthology series, but The Winning Card is more than enough to justify giving this series a read.

DC Comics The Dark Knight Returns did away with the camp image of Batman, reviving him as a terrifying figure of vengeance.

The Dark Knight Returns

It feels weird to suggest The Dark Knight Returns to new readers. There’s a bizarre legacy surrounding this one now, thanks to its influence on the greater pop culture of Batman and the controversy and reaction to its various spin-offs and sequels.

But you cannot deny how important The Dark Knight Returns is, not just to Batman but to comics as a medium. The story is so iconic that it salvaged Batman from decades of being some of a pop culture joke following the camp of the ‘60s. Batman was always a dark and foreboding figure, but The Dark Knight Returns made him a gothic creature of the night once again.

If you’re a fan of the darker Batman of the Burton films or want to see where Snyder got the inspiration for Batman and Superman’s epic brawl, this is the one to read.

DC Comics The early relationship between Batman, Gordon and Dent forms a lot of Long Halloween’s tension.

The Long Halloween

It’s hard to imagine a more definitive, thorough take on Batman than Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s depiction in The Long Halloween, long hailed as one of the best comics ever, Batman or otherwise. This year-long series follows Batman at the end of his first year as a crimefighter, exploring his relationship with Harvey Dent and the Gotham PD on the trail of the vicious Holiday Killer.

The Long Halloween explores Batman’s rogues gallery in frightening detail, showcasing some of his earliest encounters with villains. It also focuses on the human side, revealing new depths to Bruce Wayne and his relationship with characters like Harvey Dent and Dick Grayson.

Most importantly, though, the story lets Batman be a detective first and foremost. There are no world-ending aliens or massive superhero crossovers here. For fans who want to see a Batman working to solve a crime and track down a killer, The Long Halloween is the ideal, modern Batman.

