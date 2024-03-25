March 27th best new comics: X-Men ’97 #1, Ultimate Spider-Man #3, Wolverine #46 & more

The best new comics for March 27 see the X-Men race towards the Fall of X, while Ultimate Spider-Man reveals the next phase of Marvel’s rebooted Ultimate Comics.

March is ending with a bang, as a plethora of X-Men titles hit stands this week.

There’s a little something for everyone, too. Fall of X continues Rise of the Powers of X and X-Force, while fans looking for more straightforward action can pick up Wolverine.

If Fall of X isn’t your thing, don’t worry. There are the animated adventures in X-Men ‘97 and of course, plenty of other titles hitting this week, like Ultimate Spider-Man.

Best new comics March 27, 2024

These are the best new comics releasing the week of March 27, 2024. DC Comics titles hit shelves on Tuesday, March 26, while other publishers – such as Marvel, Image, and IDW – will release books on Wednesday, March 27.

You can find your local comic shop at Comic Shop Locator or purchase digital copies via the storefronts linked below.

Ultimate Spider-Man #3

It’s been a roller coaster for the new Ultimate Spider-Man, and things aren’t slowing down. Preview pages have already warmed fans’ hearts with the origin of Peter’s new costume, but the issue won’t be all fun and games.

Look for the story to pick up this week as Peter and the new Goblin cross paths. Bullseye is also expected to finally make a move this month, meaning we may finally get to see the storied assassin’s new Ultimate incarnation in action.

Marvel Comics Spider-Man’s new ultimate take expands its universe in Ultimate Spider-Man #3.

PETER PARKER’S NEW LIFE GETS EVEN MORE COMPLICATED… Spider-Man sizes up the new hero Green Goblin! As they team up to fight a new super villain, secrets about the corporations running North America are revealed… And you’ll never guess who discovers Spider-Man’s secret identity! By Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checfchetto, Matt Wilson, & Cory Petit

X-Men ‘97 #1

It can’t be overstated what a joy the premiere episodes of X-Men ‘97 are. The show had a lot to live up to, and it may have actually managed to surpass it.

In true ‘90s fashion, the show is now launching with a new comic book tie-in in the vein of the classic X-Men Adventures title. The book serves as a prequel to the animated series and may help bridge the gap between X-Men ‘97 and the finale of the original series.

Marvel Comics X-Men ’97 #1 brings animated adventures to comics.

THE OFFICIAL PRELUDE TO THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED DISNEY+ SHOW! The X-Men are back—and the ’90s have never looked better! In this official prelude to the upcoming X-Men ’97, created in collaboration with the showrunners, discover what Storm, Jubilee, Wolverine and the rest of the beloved ’90s X-Men cast have been up to in the time before their return! Startling revelations here lead directly into the hotly anticipated new series—don’t miss out! By Steve Foxe, Salvador Espin, Matt Milla, & Joe Sabino

Wolverine #46

The last few issues of Wolverine have really toned down the over-the-top violence and carnage of Sabretooth War, but that isn’t going to last forever.

The latest issue begins the quick run to Wolverine #50 and the final brawl of the war. This week also promises to pick up the violence, promising to top even its grisliest displays from earlier in the run.

Marvel Comics Sabretooth War returns to its gory roots in Wolverine #46.

BRAIN CHANGER/GAME CHANGER! WOLVERINE’s memory has been altered, erased, restored, forgotten and destroyed. This time, if he can’t get his head on straight, SABRETOOTH will do far worse than that! The most diabolical chapter of SABRETOOTH WAR yet…and you thought those early issues were violent?! By Victor LaValle, Benjamin Percy, Cory Smith, Oren Junio, & Alex Sinclair

Batman: Dark Age #1

Mark Russell and Mike Allred are a hell of a superstar team in any context. But on a brand new Batman book for DC? There’s reason for excitement.

The pair’s previous effort, Superman: Space Age, was heralded as a true marvel of a Man of Steel story. Look for Russell and Allred to craft an all-time Batman classic with Dark Age in this title that kicks off Batman’s 85th anniversary in earnest.

Marvel Comics Mark Russell and Mike Allred craft a dark alternate take on Batman in Dark Age.

THE EISNER-NOMINATED SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE TEAM, MARK RUSSELL AND MIKE ALLRED, TAKE ON THE DARK KNIGHT! Meet Bruce Wayne, Gotham’s favorite delinquent son. In an origin story like no other, witness the boy become a dark knight shaped by a city in turmoil as it marches towards its prophesied doom. Set against the backdrop of actual historical events, Gotham comes alive, filled with the iconic characters who’ve loved and hated Batman over the years like you’ve never seen them before. Spinning out of the Eisner-nominated Superman: Space Age, Mark Russell and Mike Allred return to give audiences a look at Batman as a figure in American history fighting for justice in a world gone mad. By Mark Russell, Mike Allred, & Laura Allred

X-Force #50

It feels like we know more than ever about the upcoming direction of the X-Men, and yet also nothing. Beast is a very prominent figure on Cyclops’ new team in the upcoming X-Men relaunch, but he looks much younger–not to mention regressed from his usual appearance of the past several years.

The answers to that change maybe found in the X-Force finale, where Beast and a younger clone of Beast come into conflict. This is the last stop for many of these X-Force characters on the way to From the Ashes, so long-time fans won’t want to miss this.

Marvel Comics The Krakoan Age ends early for X-Force as the team has its final encounter with Beast.

THE FINAL BATTLE AGAINST BEAST IN THE LANDMARK 50th ISSUE! X-FORCE confronts BEAST with their secret weapon. A final reckoning. Not a dry eye in the house. TARGET: BEAST finale! By Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Guru-eFX, & Joe Caramagna

Rise of the Powers of X #3

Out of all the Fall of X tie-ins, Rise of the Powers of X may easily be the darkest. If you have any doubts, preview pages of this issue should be more than proof enough as Xavier moves to enact his plan to kill Moira X as a child before her powers manifest.

In a way, this plot thread seems to be the only way the Krakoa Age could have ended, but it’s still an incredibly dark twist. There are only two issues left of Rise, so fans getting ready for the final moments of Fall of X will want to check this one out.

Marvel Comics Rise of the Powers of X #3 sees Xavier enacting his dark plan to prevent the end of mutants.

THE REAL END IS NEVER BEGINNING! The past, present and future of Krakoa all rests in a trigger finger. The scenario you prayed would never happen plays out as two series that are one move toward a crash that will reverberate outside the universe… By Kieron Gillen, R.B. Silva, David Curiel, & Clayton Cowles

Every new comic releasing March 27, 2024

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #5

The Amazing Spider-Man #46

Amazons Attack #6

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora #2

Back Issue #150

Batman: Dark Age #1

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #11

Big Ethel Energy: Season 2 #58

Black Hammer: The End #6

BRZRKR Poetry of Madness: Pen & Ink #1

Cable #3

Cemetery Kids Don’t Die #2

Charred Remains #4

Chopping Block #5

Cold Hard Cash #2

Conan the Barbarian #9

Daredevil #7

The Dead Lucky #12

Desert Rats #1

Detective Comics #1083

Dr. Korvus: Children of the Abyss #4

Duke #4

Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures #3

Edenfrost #4

Edge of Spider-Verse #2

End After End #9

Exciting Comics #43

The Expanse: Dragon Tooth #10

Feral #1

The Flash #7

Forgotten Runes: Wizard’s Cult #3

G.O.D.S. #6

Garbage Pail Kids: Trashin’ Through Time #4

Ghostbusters: Back in Town #1

The Goon: Them That Don’t Stay Dead #1

Green Arrow #10

Grimm Fairy Tales #82

Harley Quinn #38

Holmes & Houdini #3

Humbaba #2

The Incredible Hulk #10

Invasive #4

Jackpot and Black Cat #1

Jill and the Killers #3

Jungle Comics #26

Katie Black Dragon #5

Killadelphia #34

King Spawn #32

La Muerta: Devious #1

Lady Death: Imperial Requiem #1

Lady Liar #59

Life is Strange: Forget-Me-Not #2

Local Man: Bad Girls #1

Machine Girl & the Space Hell Engels #2

Marvel Previews #31

Masterpiece #4

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #118

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18

The Ministry of Compliance #4

Monstress #50

Morning Star #1

The Nasty #8

Neurocron #2

Newburn #16

Nights #6

Nose Bleed

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos #8

One Piece #1111

The Penguin #8

Power Girl #7

Predator: The Last Hunt #2

Previews #427

Previews: Customer Order Form #427

Primer #1

Quick Stops: Volume 2 #3

Red Sonja #9

Rise of the Powers of X #3

Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time: The Great Hunt #5

Sam and Twitch: Case Files #1

Savage Dragon #269

The Sire: Lost in Time #5

The Six Fingers #2

Somna #3

Spider-Punk: Arms Race #2

Star Trek: Defiant #13

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #6

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Crash Landing #1

Street Fighter Masters: Akuma vs. Ryu #1

Superbabes Starring Femforce #17

Superior Spider-Man #5

Tales of the Bizarre #4

Tarot: Witch of the Black Rose #143

Thunderbolts #4

Ultimate Spider-Man #3

Under York #1

Van Helsing: Vampire Hunter #3

Wolverine #46

Working Class Wizards #2 & 3

X-Force #50

X-Men ’97 #

Zorro: Man of the Dead #3

