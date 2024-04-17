What is Stuff Your Kindle Day 2024? How to get thousands of e-books for free

Readers across the world are anxiously anticipating the quarterly Stuff Your Kindle Day 2024, which sees authors give away their books for free through Amazon. Here’s everything you need to know.

If you’ve spent any time on BookTok lately, you might have heard people talk about Stuff Your Kindle Day, where you’ll be able to get hundreds, if not thousands of e-books for free on Amazon.

Although it might sound too good to be true, it’s actually an event that has been going on for almost a decade.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stuff Your Kindle Day and how you can find some great books for free.

What is Stuff Your Kindle Day?

Stuff Your Kindle Day was created in 2014 by romance author Zoe York who has been working with self-published authors to make their books free to buy for all readers for one day.

The indie romance author event has been happening four times a year for the past 10 years, and several other websites have since taken up the opportunity to create similar events for different genres.

While Stuff Your Kindle Day is primarily for romance titles, some non-fiction (and non-romance) titles are also included.

So whatever book genres you’re into, you’re bound to find a Stuff Your Kindle Day that suits your interests.

When is Stuff Your Kindle Day 2024?

Amazon Stuff Your Kindle Days makes thousands of books e-books free for the day

The dates for York’s Romance Stuff Your Kindle Day have not yet been announced for 2024, however, other websites have announced they’re doing their version of Stuff Your Kindle Day in April 2024.

The official dates are as follows:

April 23 : Romance

: Romance April 25 : Cosy mystery

: Cosy mystery April 27: Witchy

Several other genres will also be offered, but these dates have yet to be announced for 2024. In 2023, there were four separate Stuff Your Kindle Day events throughout the year, so expect more of the same this year too.

To find exactly what books are available on each day, check out Romance Book Lovers, Cozy Mystery Book Lovers, and Witchy Bookworms on the 23rd, 25th, and 27th for the full lists of books.

How does Stuff Your Kindle Day work?

The books will be available to buy for free on Amazon the day of each Stuff your Kindle day.

In order to find the free books, you can go to the specific website for each genre, where all the free books available will be listed along with a blurb of what it’s about, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for. Each book will then have a link that guides you to the listing on Amazon where you’re able to buy the book for $0.00.

You can also go directly to Amazon and filter the books by price to find the free books directly on the website. While it does have Kindle in the name it’s actually applicable across all e-readers including Kobo, Apple Books, and Google Play.

You don’t need to have an Amazon Prime account or a Kindle Unlimited account to participate in Stuff You Kindle Day. All you’ll need is a standard Amazon account and either a reading tablet or a device with the free Kindle app and you’re good to go.

If you do have a Kindle Unlimited account, make sure you actually buy the books and not get them through Kindle Unlimited, as that means they’ll only be available to you for 20 days. If you buy them, you get to keep them permanently.

perfecto_capucine/Unsplash You will soon be able to fill your Kindle library with thousands of free books

Will there be any bestsellers available?

The specific books that will be free for Stuff Your Kindle Day are kept secret until the day of, but in the past, only self-published authors have participated in the event.

However, organizer Zoe York, who is a best-selling romance author, does make her own books free the day of her Stuff Your Kindle days, so you’ll never know what other authors might decide to participate.

Have any books already been made available for free?

Although Stuff Your Kindle Days only last for a day, some authors do decide to make their books free a few days before the actual event, and keep the promotion going a few days after the Stuff Your Kindle event.

To find free books, head over to Amazon’s Kindle section to see if you can find any hidden deals.