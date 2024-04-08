April 10th best new comics: Amazing Spider-Man #47, Wolverine #47, & more

Ben Reilly’s return to Spider-Man and Magneto’s long-awaited resurrection kick off the best new comics for April 10.

We’re approaching some pretty big times in comics. Fall of X is rapidly approaching its end (though it does feel like I say that every week now, doesn’t it?) as Sabretooth War winds down and Magneto finally returns to the field.

Outside of Marvel, the long-awaited Superman mini-event, House of Brainiac, kicks off this week, which promises to set up DC’s summer event. We’re also a month removed from Free Comic Book Day, which means it’s almost time for Blood Hunt to kick off. Until then, you can check out the road to those stories and more in the best new comic releases for this week.

Best new comics for April 10, 2024

These are the best new comics releasing the week of April 10th, 2024. You can find your local comic shop at Comic Shop Locator or purchase digital copies via the storefronts linked below.

The Amazing Spider-Man #47

Marvel Comics Ben Reilly and Hallow’s Eve make their return in The Amazing Spider-Man #47

What it’s about: After the events of WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1, Chasm is on the loose! Spider-Man better track down his erstwhile clone and Hallows’ Eve ASAP! We’re getting closer to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50!

What we think: Big things are happening in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, and they could very well start here. There are still a ton of fans of Ben Reilly, and hopefully, the upcoming arc will finally grant the long-beleaguered Spider-Man clone some peace of mind.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #3

BOOM! Studios The fate of the Green Power Coin is up in the air in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #3

What it’s about: A new adversary reveals the secrets of the final battle and deadly explosion on the moon all those years ago, but what implications arise when the long-thought dead are more restless than the Rangers thought?

A secret hidden on the moon only survived after the sacrifice of another, and it will be up to the Rangers–with some unexpected help–to protect a vulnerable Earth.

And when the plan is enacted, what role will the Dragon Power Coin play…?

What we think: The Return has been a pleasant surprise so far, and issue #2’s massive reveals were really intriguing. The story is poised to ramp up with the next generation of Power Rangers on the scene and the Red Ranger still missing. As it is, The Return has the potential to be one of the greatest Power Ranger stories ever told.

Action Comics #1064

DC Comics Superman must face Brainiac and an army of Lobo clones as House of Brainiac starts.

What it’s about: BRAINIAC ATTACKS! Brainiac’s Lobo army invades Metropolis in an action-packed oversized issue! The Super family and all the heroes of Metropolis join the fight, but will they be enough to hold off Brainiac’s lethal and crazed soldiers?! Can Superman and Lex learn what Brainiac is searching for? He’s not bottling Metropolis, so what is he collecting instead?!

What we think: Brainiac and Lobo is an odd pairing, to say the least, but it sounds like a ton of fun! This could also be a massive change for Lobo, who has always been known for being the last of his people. Look for this story to also lay the groundwork for this summer’s Absolute Power event!

Wolverine #47

Marvel Comics Wolverine #47 sees Logan’s clone, Laura, alone in the continuing Sabretooth War.

What it’s about: SAVAGE ESCAPE! LAURA KINNEY must escape the clutches of the SAVAGE SABRETOOTH! Will VICTOR CREED’S WEAPON spell the end for LOGAN?

What we think: Sabretooth War has definitely slowed its pace, focusing more on the fallout from the initial storyline. As Laura tries to make her escape and Wolverine is left without a healing factor, though, we’re firmly in the category of anything can happen. Only three issues left after this one until the end of the title!

Resurrection of Magneto #4

Marvel Comics The Master of Magnetism finally returns as Fall of X winds down.

What it’s about: RETURN OF THE KING! The Master of Magnetism has returned to the world… but it is not the world he left. Nor is Magneto the same man who left it. Has death changed him for the better, or for the worse? And when he sees what ORCHIS has done to mutantkind… will it change him again?

What we think: Between this book and X-Men ’97, it’s a damn good time to be a Magneto fan (unless that is, you’re against Rogneto). His resurrection is poised to be a landmark moment for the Fall of X, and his radically different appearance in the upcoming From the Ashes reboot hints at something truly dark. Magneto’s next stop after this issue is Invincible Iron Man, but where the Master of Magnetism goes from here is anyone’s guess.

Fantastic Four #19

Marvel Comics Fantastic Four #19 shifts to focus on a fun pulp adventure with private eye Alicia Masters.

What it’s about: She came in trouble, all five feet, six inches of it. Even her name was a warning that things were about to get bad for me, real quick: “Storm.” Miss Susie Storm, standing there in a blue gown custom-made to take years off the life of anyone who saw her, big as life in my crummy office. The doll needed a private eye to find her boyfriend. Seems he’d pulled a disappearing act: one “Professor Richards,” a hard-luck egghead who’d somehow scored way out of his league. I didn’t want to take her case, but my bank account said otherwise, and besides: There was something about her. A sense of danger maybe, but also, a vulnerability. Call me a sap, but the world’s a rough place — and me, I didn’t want to make it any rougher on her. ‘Course, it wasn’t long before I wished I’d had the good sense to keep my distance…

What we think: The current Fantastic Four volume has been one of my favorite Fantatsic Four runs, but I’d be lying if I told you this issue is on this list as anything other than a personal favorite for me. Alicia Masters as a private eye, Sue Storm as a femme fatale, and a pulp-inspired Alex Ross cover? I would buy an entire run of this. You should give it a read, too, if only to get caught up before the upcoming movie.

Every new comic for April 10, 2024

Action Comics #1064

Aliens: What If…? #2

The Amazing Spider-Man #47

The Bat-Man: First Knight #2

Batman / Dylan Dog #2

Batman and Robin #8

Batman and Robin and Howard #2

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees #5

Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #323

Big Ethel Energy: Season 2 #60

Bloodborne: The Bleak Dominion #1 Werther Dell’Edera Collector’s Pack Virgin Variant

Bloodborne: The Bleak Dominion #2 Alison Sampson Collector’s Pack Virgin Variant

Bloodborne: The Bleak Dominion #3 Maan House Collector’s Pack Virgin Variant

Bloodborne: The Bleak Dominion #4 Harvey Tolibao Collector’s Pack Virgin Variant

The Brave and the Bold #54 Facsimile Edition (2024)

The Brave and the Bold #54 Facsimile Edition (2024) Cover B Blank Variant

The Brave and the Bold #54 Facsimile Edition (2024) Cover C Bruno Premiani Foil Variant

The Cabinet #3

Calexit Battle Of Universal City #3 Cover B Loveless Variant

Calexit Battle Of Universal City #3 Cover C 1:5 Granda Variant

Calexit Battle Of Universal City #3 Cover D 1:10 Loveless Variant

Carnage #6

Cemetery Kids Don’t Die #1 2nd Printing

Count Crowley: Mediocre Midnight Monster Hunter #3

The Crying Boy #2

Dark Spaces: Dungeon #5

Deadweights #1

Dungeons & Dragons: The Thief of Many Things #1

Earthdivers #16

Edge of Spider-Verse #3

Fairy Tale Team-Up: Robyn Hood & Gretel #1

Fantastic Four #19

Green Lantern #10

Haunted House: A Love Story #5

Hercules #1

Hexpaw: Left Paw of the Devil #3

House of Slaughter #21 2nd Printing Antonio Fuso

House of Slaughter #22

I Hate Fairyland #13

I Heart Skull-Crusher #1 2nd Printing Alessio Zonno

Ice Canyon Monster #3

The Incredible Hulk #11

The Invincible Iron Man #17

Jennifer Blood: Battle Diary #5

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: Archive Edition #1

Land Left Behind #1

A Legacy of Violence #12

Little Black Book #2

Lore Olympus #272

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #3

Monsters Are My Business (And Business is Bloody) #1

Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #2

My Hero Academia #419

My Little Pony: Set Your Sail #1

Napalm Lullaby #2

Night People #1 2nd Printing

Night People #2

Nottingham #11

The One Hand #1 ECGCE Chuma Hill Connecting Virgin Variant

Outsiders #6

Phantom Road #10

Rat City #1

Red Hood: The Hill #3

Red Sonja: Empire of the Damned #1 Cover H Joshua Middleton Limited Virgin

Resurrection of Magneto #4

The Scorched #28

Silicon Bandits #1

Sinister Sons #3

The Six Fingers #1 ECGCE Chuma Hill Connecting Virgin Variant

Speed Force #6

St. Mercy: Godland #1

Star Trek Explorer #11

Star Wars: Darth Vader #45

Star Wars: The High Republic #6

Star Wars: Thrawn – Alliances #4

Still #1

Suicide Squad: Dream Team #2

Sweetie Candy Vigilante #2

Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 #2

Thundercats #1 3rd Printing 1:10 David Nakayama Foil Virgin Variant

Thundercats #1 3rd Printing 1:10 David Nakayama Virgin Variant

Thundercats #1 3rd Printing David Nakayama

Thundercats #1 3rd Printing David Nakayama Foil Variant

Thundercats #3

TMNT: Best of – Alopex #1

Transformers #7

Ultimate Black Panther #1 3rd Printing 1:25 Stefano Caselli Virgin Variant

Ultimate Black Panther #1 3rd Printing Peach Momoko Variant

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 4th Printing Blank Variant

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 4th Printing Marco Checchetto Variant

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 4th Printing The Comic Corner InHyuk Lee Black Costume Virgin Variant

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 4th Printing The Comic Corner InHyuk Lee Virgin Variant

Ultimate X-Men #2

Uncanny Valley #1

Unnatural Order #4

The Valley of Death: Usher of the Dead #1

Weapon X-Men #2

What If…?: Venom #1 2nd Printing 1:25 Paulo Siqueira Virgin Variant

What If…?: Venom #1 2nd Printing Leinil Francis Yu Variant

When The Blood Has Dried #1

Wolverine #47

X-Men ’97 #2

