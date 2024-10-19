Smile 2 wouldn’t exist without this “traumatizing” short film – and you can watch it online for free

Smile 2 is now in theaters, but there’s a place to go and watch Laura Hasn’t Slept – the short film that the original 2022 horror movie is based on.

The new movie brings the infamous grin to a worldwide scale, thanks to the haunting of fictional popstar Skye Riley. Smile 2, released on October 18, is already proving to be a hit, being dubbed as one of the best horror movies of 2024.

But before watching the sequel, or even the first movie if you haven’t already seen it, there’s an eerie horror short that set up the premise for the entire series, and you can watch it for free now.

Laura Hasn’t Slept, the short film written and directed by Smile creator Parker Finn, is available to watch on YouTube. It originally came out in 2022, and its success led to the full-length $17 million feature, renamed Smile.

The short also stars Caitlin Stasey, who would reprise the role of Laura in the feature. It originally screened at the SXSW Film Festival, and was released on YouTube in November 2022.

The 11-minute short consists of Laura visiting her therapist, Dr. Parsons. In their meeting, she tells him about a recurring nightmare she’s been having, in which she continues to see a creepy figure with a large smile, stalking her as it changes form.

Of course, it gets worse from there, but we won’t spoil it for you. All you need to know is that it’s pretty awful, with one comment writing: “That was traumatizing,” and another adding they “didn’t sleep for weeks” after watching it.

Paramount Pictures Caitlin Stasey as Laura in Smile

In Laura’s scene in the feature, she still seeks help, but the result plays out slightly differently (and, some might say, more terrifyingly).

By all accounts, Smile was a success, earning $217 million at the box office. In the sequel, the ante is upped significantly, with one of the biggest popstars in the world becoming victim to the killer smile.

Smile 2 is playing in theaters now.

