Fans “obsessed” with Lego version of Succession

The new Successor of Waystar Royco might have been announced some while back, but fans are living vicariously through a new Lego version of Succession.

The hit HBO series took viewers by surprise back in 2018 by creating a show with only unlikeable characters that became something unmissable.

Following the dysfunctional Roy family, the show’s synopsis reads “The Roy family is known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. However, their world changes when their father steps down from the company.”

While fans are still grieving the end of one of the most popular TV shows in recent years, one fan has taken things even further by adapting a Succession scene into Lego form.

Lego version of Succession has fans in bits

Fans of Succession have taken to X/Twitter “obsessing” over a TikTok depicting Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) talking about Greg’s principles.

The conversation takes place in the lead-up to drama unfolding with the American Television Network (ATN), which is owned by Waystar Royco – and a place Greg believes to be “toxic.”

“I’m ready to rewatch the whole show in lego,” one user posted with the original TikTok on Twitter/X, with other fans agreeing that the creative genius is a fantastic idea. The original online animation comes from online creator Trevor Carlee.

“HOW THIS IS so accurate fbsndn end,” a second user weighs in, with the original poster agreeing “I’M OBSESSED.”

“will pay good money for this,” stated a third, with a fourth commenting “Omfg plssss I would beg on my knees for this.”

“Every time I see this, my desire for a full LEGO remake grows more powerful. I need LEGO Kendall,” a fifth user sums up.

“This has nothing to do with the Lego stuff but Macfadyen is doing god-tier stuff here. I love how his face tightens when he says “I’m against racism!” Probably the best performance on the show,” reminisces a sixth.

After developing their own movie and branching out to well-known names like Batman, could Lego go even further with the f***-off world of Logan Roy? Never say never.

