Fallout 76 Nuke Codes this week & launch site locations (June 2022)

Here are this week’s Nuke Codes in Fallout 76, to turn your Wasteland enemies into dust and how to input them.

The horrors of Nuclear War is one of the key themes of the Fallout series, and Fallout 76 lets players unleash this on their enemies. While we’ve been able to use nukes before in games like Fallout 3 (RIP Megaton), Fallout 76 lets us use them against other players, turning their settlements into irradiated rubble.

However, using Nukes in Fallout 76 requires some work, first you’ll need to locate the Launch Sites and take the location over. Then, you’ll need to know the appropriate Nuke Codes to launch these weapons of mass destruction in the game.

Remember, Nuke Codes in Fallout 76 change every week, so be sure to check back to see what they are next week.

What are Nuke Codes in Fallout 76?

Nuke Codes in Fallout 76 are what you need to input at a Nuke Site to authorize the launch of a missile. Doing so will annihilate most things within the vicinity of your target, however, it will turn that location into an irritated danger zone.

When a location is affected by these Nuclear blasts, higher-level enemies will spawn within these areas, but so will your chances of acquiring better loot. Just make sure you go in tooled up and protected from radiation.

How to input Nuke Codes in Fallout 76

Before you’ll be able to use these Nuke Codes in Fallout 76, you’ll need to have completed certain pre-requisites.

Here’s what you’ll need to do first:

Beat the Main Quest. Become a member of the Enclave Faction. Complete the quest I am Become Death. Locate a Nuclear Keycard – These can be farmed from the transport containers carried by cargobots. Enter the silo dungeon and eliminate all the enemies inside Enter the Nuke Code to fire the WMD at a target.

There’s three sites that you’ll be able to set off these weapons from: Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie.

Current Fallout 76 Nuke Codes – June 2022

Here are all the current Fallout 76 Nuke Codes for this week as of June, 15, 2022:

Site Items Alpha 59192086 Bravo 62667842 Charlie 05091983

Where are the Nuclear Launch Sites?

Here’s where each Nuclear Launch Site can be found on the world map:

Site Location Alpha Close to the middle of the area called Savage Divide. Bravo In Savage Divide, but just south of the Palace of the Winding Path. Charlie In the Savage Divide, close to the very bottom of the area.

Each Nuke Code corresponds to the appropriate Launch Site, for example, use the Alpha Launch Code at the Alpha Launch Site.

Check back next week to see what the updated Nuke Codes are.

So, there you have it, how to find and launch Nuke Codes in Fallout 76.

