Escape from New York sequel: Kurt Russell rumored to return as Snake

Call me Snake: Kurt Russell may be reprising his iconic, eye-patched role in Radio Silence’s Escape from New York sequel.

Russell first played Snake Plissken in 1981’s Escape from New York. Directed by John Carpenter, it follows Snake on a mission to rescue the President of the United States from Manhattan, now converted into an island-wide maximum security prison.

In 1996, he returned in Escape from LA, a sequel that’s developed a strong cult following despite its initial weak performance at the box office, with Carpenter himself describing it as a “10 times better” film.

More than 25 years later, Russell may sport the eye-patch one last time.

Kurt Russell may return in Escape from New York sequel

A remake of the original film had been in development since 2007, cycling through different actors and writers, like Gerard Butler and Russell’s own son Wyatt – he turned down the role, describing it as “career suicide.”

In late 2022, it was announced that the Radio Silence filmmaking collective, made up of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella, would be helming the new movie. It’ll be a sequel, rather than a remake, they confirmed.

So, who will play Snake? Well, by the director’s own admission, the first film is “untouchable,” so why cast anyone else? While unconfirmed, the above tweet from industry insider ViewerAnon hints that Russell might be back.

“Gonna be a fun year and change for Kurt Russell fans,” they wrote, alongside two images: one of Snake Plissken and another of Russell’s character in The Thing. Blumhouse is rebooting Carpenter’s classic horror, but it’s unclear if Russell will return as R.J. MacReady.

