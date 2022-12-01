Avatar 3: Release date, cast & plot

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Avatar 3 may be a long way away, but a ton is already known about the movie including a release date and cast. Let’s get into everything we know about Avatar 3.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the sequel to the original Avatar movie fans have waited over a decade to see in theatres.

Despite the massive hype for the sequel, director James Cameron has long had his eyes set on not just Avatar 2, but multiple sequels down the line including Avatar 3, 4, and 5.

Avatar 3 is not only a planned future project but already has completed filming and has its full cast list and release date already revealed online. Here is what we know about the movie so far.

20th Century Studios The original Avatar movie was released in 2009.

Avatar 3 has a tentative release date of December 20, 2024.

Movie release dates often change due to unforeseen circumstances, but for now, the movie’s release is scheduled for late December 2024.

Avatar 3: Cast

Avatar 3 is set to have a star-studded cast list full of veteran actors, many of which are reprising their roles from the first two Avatar films.

Here are all of the Human characters in the cast of the movie:

Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge

Dileep Rao as Dr. Max Patel

Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman

Edie Falco as General Frances Ardmore

Brendan Cowell as Captain Mick Scoresby

Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue

Jemaine Clement as Dr. Ian Garvin

Here are all of the Na’Vi characters that will appear in Avatar 3:

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri

Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri

Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

CCH Pounder as Mo’at

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet

Oona Chaplin as Varang

David Thewlis

Avatar 3: Plot

As of now, the plot for Avatar 3 is unknown. Surely the film will carry on the story of Jake Sully, Kiri, and co. along with a handful of new characters, and build on the events of The Way of Water.

Outside of that, and the revealed cast list, we don’t know much. James Cameron is one of the greatest visionary filmmakers of our time and likes to keep his projects under wraps until they release, so it will be some time before we find out what Avatar 3 is all about.