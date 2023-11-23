Disney’s centennial animated celebration Wish is now officially in theaters. But who stars in it? Here’s a full rundown of the Wish cast, including all voice actors and characters.

Taking the studio’s core idea of wishing on a magical star, Wish follows young Asha, who makes a wish so powerful that it’s answered by a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

With Star’s help, Asha must save her kingdom from King Magnifico and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Disney has once again pulled out all the stops with a star-studded cast (pun intended) – here’s everything you need to know about who’s in Wish.

Disney’s Wish cast: All voice actors & characters

Below you’ll find a full list of the voice actors and characters featured in the cast of Disney’s centennial animation Wish.

Additional voice cast includes Keone Young as Mountain Climber, Tall Man Tourist, and Guard #1, Lucas Sigler as Bunny and Baby Mushroom, Holland Watkins as Mouse and Mountain Climber Wife, Woody Buck as Stag, Guard #2, and Citizen #5, Efé as Ship Captain and Fan Tourist, Nicole Lynn Evans as Mountain Climber’s Wife and Mother Tourist, Heather Matarazzo as Flying Woman, Nasim Pedrad as Sania, and Abraham Sigler as Tourist Boy.

Yvette Nicole Brown and James Monroe Iglehart also have vocal cameos during ‘I’m a Star,’ and are credited as the featured singers of the Choir alongside Woody Buck.

Check out the trailer for Wish here:

Asha: Ariana DeBose

Disney

Ashaa 17-year-old girl and the lead in Disney’s Wish cast, who wishes upon a star to help save Rosas from a terrible fate.

Ariana DeBose is best known for her role as Anita in the 2021 version of West Side Story, alongside appearances in Schmigadoon! and Netflix’s The Prom.

King Magnifico: Chris Pine

Disney

King Magnifico is the king of Rosas and is the sole keeper of peoples’ wishes – until things take a turn for the worse.

Alongside his debut directorial feature Poolman earlier this year, Chris Pine is best known for roles in Don’t Worry Darling, Wonder Woman, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

Valentino: Alan Tudyk

Disney

Valentino is Asha’s goat whose wish to talk comes true after Star’s magic grants him his wish.

Wish isn’t the only Disney cast Alan Tudyk has been a part of, having also starred in the 2016 movie Moana. He has also appeared in Resident Alien and Firefly.

Queen Amaya: Angelique Cabral

Disney

Queen Amaya is King Magnifico’s wife and the queen of Rosas in Disney’s Wish cast.

Life in Pieces, Undone, and Maggie are all included in Angelique Cabral’s previous acting credits.

Sabino: Victor Garber

Disney

Sabino is Asha’s 100-year-old grandfather who hopes to have his wish granted by King Magnifico.

Victor Garber has previously starred in Titanic, Annie, and Sleepless in Seattle.

Sakina: Natasha Rothwell

Disney

Sakina is Asha’s mother in Disney’s Wish cast.

Natasha Rothwell is known for roles in The White Lotus, Insecure, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Dahlia: Jennifer Kumiyama

Disney

Dahlia is Asha’s disabled best friend who is the royal baker and the leader of their group. She is inspired by Doc from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Jennifer Kumiyama has previously appeared in the 2012 film The Sessions.

Gabo: Harvey Guillén

Disney

Gabo is Asha’s cynical friend who also has a heart of gold. He is inspired by Grumpy from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Blue Beetle, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, and What We Do in the Shadows are some of Harvey Guillén’s other acting credits.

Hal: Niko Vargas

Disney

Hal (far left) is Asha’s friend and is inspired by Happy from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Simon: Evan Peters

Disney

Simon is a strong boy with a big heart in Disney’s Wish cast. He is inspired by Sleepy from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Fans will recognize Evan Peters from starring in American Horror Story and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Safi: Rami Youssef

Safi is Asha’s friend who is plagued with allergies. He is inspired by Sneezy from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Alongside appearing in Disney’s Wish cast, Rami Youssef is best known for Poor Things, Mr. Robot, and See Dad Run.

Dario: Jon Rudnitsky

Asha’s rosy-cheeked and wiggly-eared friend Dario is inspired by Dopey from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Set it Up and Home Again are included in Jon Rudnitsky’s acting credits.

Bazeema: Della Saba

Bazeema is Asha’s incredibly shy friend and is inspired by Bashful from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Zootopia is Della Saba’s first Disney cast outing, having later appeared in Ralph Breaks the Internet.

