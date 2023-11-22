How long is Wish? New Disney movie runtime explained

Wish, a new Disney movie chronicling the origin story of the wishing star, is in cinemas now – so, here’s full details on the film’s runtime.

Whether it’s social media frying our attention spans or films getting longer in general (considering The Marvels’ sub-two-hour runtime was a big deal, the latter could be true), moviegoers are keener than ever to know exactly how long they’ll be spending in the cinema.

Wish has another layer to it, as it’s primarily aimed at children; some kids will sit happily in awe of whatever’s on the big screen, but others could be restless and disruptive if they’re forced into a theater for the long haul.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, with Wish shooting into cinemas this week, here’s what you need to know about its runtime.

Wish runtime: How long is the new movie?

Wish has a runtime of 95 minutes.

This ranks Wish as one of the shorter films in Disney’s recent output. You can see how it compares to other movies as far back as 2010 below:

Wish: 95 minutes

Strange World: 102 minutes

Encanto: 102 minutes

Raya and the Last Dragon: 107 minutes

Moana: 107 minites

Zootopia: 108 minutes

Big Hero 6: 102 minutes

Frozen: 102 minutes

Winnie the Pooh: 63 minutes

Tangled: 100 minutes

That said, the House of Mouse’s work generally falls between 90 minutes and two hours, with just one exception: 1940’s Fantasia, running at 126 minutes long. Pixar movies are similar, but even shorter on average, ranging from 76 minutes (Toy Story) to a maximum of 108 minutes (Cars).

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Disney’s animated classics have been as short as just 45 minutes thanks to Saludos Amigos, while Dumbo follows Winnie the Pooh with a nippy runtime of 64 minutes.

Article continues after ad

If you’re still not familiar with Wish’s story, here’s the official synopsis: “Young Asha makes a wish so powerful that it’s answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

“With Star’s help, Asha must save her kingdom from King Magnifico and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.”

Article continues after ad

The movie stars Ariana DeBose in the lead role as Asha, with Chris Pine voicing its villain, King Magnifico, and Disney mainstay Alan Tudyk playing Valentino, a goat who gets his wish to be able to speak.

Article continues after ad

Wish is in cinemas now. You can find out more here.