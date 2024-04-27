Deadpool and Wolverine director assures fans movie has no ‘required reading’

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy revealed that the movie will not require fans to watch any MCU movie or TV show in advance.

It’s safe to say that Deadpool and Wolverine will feature a ton of MCU Easter eggs and cameos, but director Shawn Levy has assured fans that they will not have to do watch any movie or show to understand the movie’s events.

Over the years, many fans have gotten accustomed to watching certain Marvel movies or shows in order to understand the flow of events, as many stories overlap in characters and plot points.

However, it seems that Levy is not trying to keep up the tradition of making Marvel fans do research in advance, telling The Associated Press, “I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies.”

“I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”

Levy’s idea of having fans go into the movie blind is interesting, as the movie’s plot heavily features the TVA (Time Variance Authority), which played a major role in the Loki series and could connect the storyline to events that occurred in that show.

But if the director is sticking to his word, the TVA’s existence and any reference to Loki might be easily explained away by the characters or just glossed over as they might not be too important to the overall plot.

Deadpool and Wolverine slashes into theaters on July 26, 2024.