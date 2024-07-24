Deadpool & Wolverine review slammed for “insulting” fans

The Deadpool & Wolverine reviews are in, and while there’s plenty of praise for the R-rated MCU movie, one has taken a direct jab at the fans.

Let’s not get it twisted – Deadpool 3 is generally going down well. So far, the upcoming Marvel flick has earned 80% on Rotten Tomatoes out of 141 write-ups.

As we said in our four-star review, “Deadpool and Wolverine is a must-see MCU experience; giddy, gruesome, and more emotional than you’d expect.”

While much of the criticism focuses on the content of the superhero movie, the LA Times also took a jab at the fandom, writing, “While it will likely amuse its target audience of geeks and the terminally online, Deadpool & Wolverine is a whole lot of hot air and not much else.”

Unsurprisingly, the feedback hasn’t gone down too well with the fans, with one sharing the quote on Reddit alongside the caption, “Umm, can you not insult the audience?”

In response to the post, one wrote, “Oh my, a serious film critic who doesn’t like fun movies. What a unique and original critical approach.”

Another said, “Well let’s be honest, Deadpool’s humor is always gonna be hit or miss. His internal dialogue is supposed to be a representation of what we as the audience would be thinking. And over the top campy and gratuitous violence, that’s Deadpool.”

“Frankly, the positive reviews I’ve seen make this movie out to be exactly worth the hype, so excuse me while I enjoy my movie as a terminally online person,” added a third.

And a fourth quipped, “Someone forgot to wear their brown pants.”

One offered up a word of advice: Don’t bother caring about that sh*t. Deadpool wouldn’t. If anything he’d embrace it.”

And then there are those who have embraced the label, including this person who said, “That’s literally a perfect description for us.”

Another agreed, “I’m ok with being called a geek. I’m a proud comic book geek!”

