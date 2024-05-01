Deadpool & Wolverine finally brings the ‘Merc with a Mouth’ into the greater MCU. The prospect is exciting, but given the franchise’s lengthy history, will you need to understand the entire MCU to watch Deadpool & Wolverine?

There are currently 33 Marvel movies and anywhere between 11 and 21 TV series — depending on who you ask — in the MCU so far. It can be a bit of a battle to wrap your head around, admittedly. With Deadpool & Wolverine set to expand the MCU, it’s safe to assume it’ll be packed with references to the franchise.

These Easter eggs are part of the formula for MCU movies, and Deadpool is even getting his own post-credits scene to help him fit in. But will that be enough to create a coherent link to the wider universe?

With all the history attached to the premier superhero franchise, you might be wondering how accessible this new entry is. So, how much of the MCU do you need to watch before Deadpool & Wolverine?

Do you have to watch every MCU movie & TV show to understand Deadpool & Wolverine?

No, Director Shawn Levy has said that Deadpool & Wolverine will stand on its own. While the film leans into its newfound MCU inclusion, its narrative won’t be influenced by earlier entries in the Disney franchise.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Levy explained: “I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”

This statement feels strange, given Deadpool joining the MCU will likely be facilitated by the TVA, as seen in Loki. The safest assumption is that this’ll receive an explanation to bring anyone unfamiliar with the superhero TV show up to speed.

We should qualify that, while it’s not a requirement to have seen every Marvel property Disney has released to enjoy Deadpool & Wolverine, having some background knowledge of the MCU will likely enhance that enjoyment.

Should you watch Deadpool 1 & 2 before Deadpool & Wolverine?

We don’t like to tell anyone what to do but in our humble opinion, yes, you should see the first two Deadpool movies before Deadpool & Wolverine.

While we haven’t seen this incarnation of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine before, this Deadpool is the same character from the previous movies.

This means the backstory and development from the previous Deadpool movies will have an impact on his characterization in this new installment. Knowing and understanding his journey so far will surely make following Deadpool & Wolverine much easier. It also wouldn’t hurt to be familiar with the X-Men movie timeline, too.

Where does Deadpool & Wolverine sit in the MCU timeline?

The answer to this is a little convoluted but the short one is: everywhere. We can expect time-hopping and dimension-crossing in Deadpool 3, so it’s hard to pin down an exact timeframe.

Deadpool & Wolverine will see the two titular characters hopping around not just the MCU but Fox’s pre-existing X-Men universe as well.

The plot of the film will of course follow on from the events of the previous two Deadpool movies. In the wider MCU, we know its events will occur after the finale of Loki Season 2. Although, with the TVA existing in a pocket dimension outside of space and time, who knows when that actually is.

