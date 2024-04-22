Deadpool 3 trailer finally confirms Emma Corrin’s villain

The new trailer for Deadpool 3 — titled Deadpool & Wolverine — confirms the long-awaited arrival of Emma Corrin’s highly anticipated villain.

At long last the first full-length trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine has dropped, and finally revealed that Corrin will be playing Cassandra Nova.

In the trailer, Corrin’s foe can be seen taunting both heroes with the scathing line, “Boys are so silly.”

Cassandra Nova, introduced in New X-Men #114, is a parasitic life form born that was born with a body on the astral plane. After being become telepathically entangled Charles Xavier, she was able to copy Xavier’s DNA from the womb and form her own body, essentially becoming his twin sister.

The trailer also confirms that Cassandra will be using her telepathic powers for evil as she’s able to fight Wolverine’s claw attack off using only her mind.

Though Corrin’s involvement in the movie was confirmed by Deadline months ago, the identity of her villainous role has been kept under wraps until the trailer dropped.

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’ It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it. It’s an absolute mind-f**k. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.

“I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it, especially Deadpool because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner workings.”

Cassandra Nova’s inclusion in the multiversial adventure is a great indicator that Deadpool and Wolverine will probably have to face off against other X-Men characters previously not seen in live-action form.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into theaters on July 26. In the meantime, you can check out our guide to all the new movies to watch this month and all the new movies you can catch on streaming.