Deadpool & Wolverine land on Android in first-ever Circle to Search easter egg

Google has released the first-ever Easter egg for its Circle to Search feature, featuring Deadpool and Wolverine from the new Marvel movie.

Circle to Search, as the name suggests, is a feature that lets you circle anything on your screen to do a quick search without leaving the app you’re using. It’s a neat feature available on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones.

9to5Google reported that when searching for content related to the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie or details about any of the characters, Deadpool, Wolverine, or Dogpool animations will appear on the screen.

Unlike typical Google Search Easter eggs that appear in the search results, this new one pops up above the results, right on top of the Circle to Search interface. It’s a fresh feature that’s currently being rolled out, so don’t worry if you can’t see it yet—we haven’t either.

The search feature is only available on newer Samsung Galaxy phones and Pixel phones, so if you’re rocking a budget-friendly model, you’ll be missing out.

The Circle to Search Easter egg is just one piece of the massive marketing campaign for the new movie, which hits theaters on July 26th. It all kicked off with a wildly popular popcorn bucket shaped like Wolverine’s open mouth.

Then, on July 17th, Microsoft released a cheeky Xbox controller featuring Deadpool’s backside. They even followed it up with a matching Wolverine controller, which, as you’d guess, features Wolverine’s derrière.

Deadpool & Wolverine got 4 out of 5 stars in our review. “Deadpool and Wolverine is a must-see MCU experience; giddy, gruesome, and more emotional than you’d expect. Its issues play second fiddle to the nostalgia and shameless joy you’ll feel in the cinema,”

The movie’s massive marketing campaign seems to be reaching towards new audiences, and it could help popularize Google’s new circle-to-search feature on Android.