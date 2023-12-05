Who is Dogpool? Deadpool 3’s dog sidekick’s comic origins explained

Dogpool is making his MCU debut in the upcoming Deadpool 3

Deadpool’s goodest boy, Dogpool, is preparing to make his MCU debut in Deadpool 3. Here’s how he got started in Marvel Comics.

Multiverse variants are all the rage now, but Deadpool has been doing it longer than most. Now Deadpool 3 may feature the first one to hit the big screen.

Deadpool variants have been a major supporting factor of his comics for years now, with characters like Gwenpool (a Gwen Stacy who became Deadpool), Lady Deadpool (exactly what it sounds like), and Headpool (the decapitated head of a zombie Deadpool).

But perhaps the most adorable of all these variants was Dogpool. The adorable four-legged character is making his big screen debut soon in Deadpool 3, so here’s a rundown of how Dogpool came to be in the comics.

Dogpool comic book origins explained

Dogpool makes his debut in 2010’s Prelude to Deadpool Corps #3. The mini-series followed a host of Deadpool variants being recruited to form a multiversal superteam.

On Earth-103173, a dog named Wilson is experimented on as part of the Mascara-X project. The process fails, but the deformed Wilson, now sporting patchy fur and a seemingly perpetually rotting tail, is unable to either find a place he belongs or kill himself.

Marvel Comics Dogpool found a new life as a circus performer after his transformation

He eventually joins a circus where he’s accepted as a stunt dog called Deadpool. However, Mascara-X learns he survived and sends a new creation, a Wolverine who is a genetically advanced, literal wolverine, to stop him.

The first nearly destroys the circus, but Dogpool successfully tricks the Wolverine into falling into a vat of acid. Before Mascara-X can retaliate further, he’s saved by the 616 Deadpool, who plucks him out of the universe and takes him to join the Deadpool Corps.

Who is Dogpool in Deadpool 3?

We don’t currently know a lot about Dogpool, save that he will be making some kind of appearance in Deadpool 3.

Dogpool has been seen in Deadpool 3 promo photos shared by Ryan Reynolds. One in particular has him with Reynolds in his Wilson make-up, indicating there will be some kind of face-to-face.

Early rumors have indicated that Deadpool 3 will follow the Merc With a Mouth as he traverses the multiverse, seeking the “prime” versions of heroes to fight a multiverse war. It’s possible that Dogpool is presented as one such version of Deadpool.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on July 26 and is the only MCU project released in 2024. For more Deadpool and Dogpool news, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto.