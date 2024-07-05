Deadpool & Wolverine star says villain takes inspiration from beloved kid’s classic

Deadpool & Wolverine will introduce a classic X-Men villain to the big screen for the first time, but star Emma Corrin found inspiration in a classic children’s film.

Emma Corrin stars as Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine, a character who first appeared in the iconic New X-Men run of comics. Being a newer character, Deadpool & Wolverine will mark Nova’s first appearance outside of comics.

That means Corrin, best known for their role as Princess Diana on Netflix’s The Crown, had to look elsewhere for inspiration. They found it in an unusual place: Gene Wilder’s iconic performance as Willy Wonka.

“There’s something extravagant in Gene Wilder’s performance,” Corrin told GQ. “And it’s a similar energy that Christoph Waltz has in Inglorious Basterds, because he’s wearing a uniform so he can sit there and drink a glass of milk and pretend he’s a f***ing fairy godmother.”

Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka is certainly a bold choice, but there is a flare to it that makes sense for a comic book movie. The character is known for his bold style and manipulative actions, with a manic energy Wilder brought to the role that made it definitive for an entire generation.

But, in recent years, fans have pointed out that Willy Wonka may be more sinister than he appears to be. Many have pointed to the sheer number of injuries—if not deaths—he’s been responsible for throughout the film and the original novel.

That creepy Wonka vibe has even carried over into real life after a harrowing Glasgow event went viral with its bizarre attempt at a Willy Wonka experience.

Corrin appears to be living up to the inspiration in trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine. Their Cassandra Nova is seen handily dealing with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and seems to be at least somewhat responsible for the death of several Avengers, including Ant-Man.

