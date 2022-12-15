DC fans think they know who’ll replace Henry Cavill as Superman

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Henry Cavill is no longer Superman in the DC universe – but fans think they know who’ll replace him and don the red cape next.

It’s official: despite his cameo in the mid-credits scene of Black Adam, hyped up as Cavill’s long-awaited return the role after the horrors of 2017’s Justice League, he won’t be playing Superman again.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that,” he wrote following the news.

Article continues after ad

The question is, who’ll play Superman in James Gunn’s plans for the DC universe? Well, fans already think they know who it’ll be.

Who will replace Henry Cavill as Superman?

After the Cavill news hit social media, one name has emerged as a contender to play Superman: Austin Butler, star of Elvis and the upcoming Dune: Part 2.

“Austin Butler would make a great young Superman,” one user wrote. “Ya know, Austin Butler didn’t look too bad with the curl… Is he a potential option for the next Superman?” a second wrote.

“My two cents: Austin Butler will be the new Superman. Let’s see if he’s starting to bulk up in the next six months,” a third tweeted.

Article continues after ad

“So. Austin Butler is going to be the next Superman, isn’t he?” another wrote, to which one user replied: “He is a new Warner Bros. poster boy. It will surprise me if he doesn’t end up in the running. At the very least.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Oh he absolutely has to be at the forefront in WBs mind… if he’d want to is another story. I do find the idea of a Butler-fronted Superman directed by… Ben Affleck perhaps… very intriguing,” another tweeted.

Gunn has yet to announce who’ll play Superman in his new movie, which he’s also writing. Fans have also rallied behind Cavill, believing he “deserved better” after his experience on The Witcher.

Article continues after ad

Check out our other superhero TV and movie hubs below:

Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Avatar 2 | Across the Spider-Verse | Man of Steel 2