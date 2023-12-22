Super Mario Bros. movie fans furious Peaches song was snubbed by Academy Awards

Super Mario Bros. fans are furious that the song Peaches was not nominated for best original song at the Academy Awards.

When the Super Mario Bros. movie released in theatres back in April 2023, it was a major box office hit. With fans of the beloved Nintendo IP enjoying the nods to previous games, Easter eggs and more.

However, one aspect of the movie that garnered huge attention was Jack Black’s performance as Bowser.

Particularly, the scene from the movie in which Bowser performs the song Peaches. The song, while a spoof created by Black, managed to make it up into the Billboard Top 100 list and remained there for five weeks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In light of this, many were hoping that the song would be nominated for the 2024 Academy Awards for best original. However, the full list of nominees has been revealed, with Peaches missing the cut.

As a result, fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the news. One Twitter user wrote that fans were “robbed” while another added, “I see all the cinema snobs are happy about it. Huge snub.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others also wrote, “the Oscars are a joke anyway. They never actually give awards to movies people actually went to see.”

Article continues after ad

Finally, a Twitter user claimed, “this song was far better than 99 percent of what comes out of the industry today.”

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full list of nominated songs and the movies they’re from:

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) from Asteroid City

Dance The Night from Barbie

I’m Just Ken from Barbie

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Keep It Movin’ from The Color Purple

Superpower (I) from The Color Purple

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

High Life from Flora and Son

Meet In The Middle from Flora and Son

Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

Quiet Eyes from Past Lives

Road To Freedom from Rustin

Am I Dreaming from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.