Are there any DC cameos in Blue Beetle?

Blue Beetle is one of the last movies of the current DCEU, so does the film include current DC hero cameos?

The DCEU is currently in turmoil, with a complete redo of the franchise being set in motion by James Gunn. However, that hasn’t stopped the new Blue Beetle movie from being released, as it finally comes out today.

As we state in our 3 star review of the film, “It’s been obvious from the beginning that Blue Beetle is set to be a DCEU movie that we all forget, but you can’t help but feel a twinge of sadness for that. Because for what it lacks in originality, it more than makes up for in heart.” But does that imply that Blue Beetle will be forgotten by the DCEU?

By this we mean: Is Blue Beetle left alone, or do other DC characters make a cameo in Blue Beetle, such as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman or Ben Affleck’s Batman? Well read on, and we’ll tell you.

Do other DC heroes appear in Blue Beetle?

No, sadly there are no DCEU cameos within Blue Beetle. However, these Justice League heroes do get mentioned a number of times.

Blue Beetle is certainly not like The Flash, in which multiple versions of the classic superheroes get showcased. Instead, the movie focuses solely on the Blue Beetle’s, aka Jaime Reyes’, origin, keeping him a long way away from collaborating with the Justice League.

In a way it’s rather refreshing, as it allows Blue Beetle to feel like it’s own movie – even though it was actually inspired by numerous other movies, which you can check out here. But fans may be missing the old heroes, and will thus be disappointed with no cameo moments. Surprisingly, even Peacemaker is left out, despite being a mentor for Jaime in the comics.

Certain members of the Justice League are mentioned however. Specifically Batman, who George Lopez’s character, Uncle Rudy, refers to as “a fascist” in a comedic moment. This was even teased prior to the movie’s release:

There’s also plenty of mentions of the previous Blue Beetle holder, which comes into play much more by the end of the movie.

If, despite reading this article, you’re still unsure of what Blue Beetle is about, the official plot for the movie is as such: “Jaime Reyes suddenly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he’s bestowed with an incredible suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

Blue Beetle is now in cinemas. For more DC content, click here, and you can check out our other superhero hubs below:

