How Blue Beetle can connect James Gunn’s new DCU to Peacemaker

James Gunn’s new DCU is in an unenviable spot, picking and choosing what worked and what didn’t to make a cohesive universe. Fortunately, one of The Suicide Squad’s most popular characters, Peacemaker, has a connection to the upcoming Blue Beetle.

Blue Beetle is potentially the first round of James Gunn’s DCU, bringing the popular young hero to the big screen. The version coming to cinemas is the third Blue Beetle, Jaime Reyes, who debuted in the 2005 event Infinite Crisis.

Article continues after ad

When Jaime first arrived, he chased a mystical origin for the scarab that gave him his powers. However, he soon learned from a mysterious figure calling himself Mitchell Black that the scarab was a piece of alien technology.

It’s soon revealed that Mitchell Black is an alias. Instead, Jaime was receiving help from an old Blue Beetle ally: Christopher Smith, the vigilante known as Peacemaker.

Jaime Reyes’ first mentor figure was Peacemaker

This version of Peacemaker has ditched his trademark costume but does have a giant PEACEMAKER tattoo along his arm. He’s gruff, demanding, and haunted by his past, but he doesn’t let on too much about his feelings.

Article continues after ad

Blue Beetle #9 explores Peacemaker’s connection to the scarab. While on a mission, he falls into a pyramid decorated with scarab carvings. He soon realizes it’s the same pyramid the original Blue Beetle, Dan Garrett, had fallen into decades earlier.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

DC Comics Peacemaker serves as a reluctant mentor to Blue Beetle.

Peacemaker had worked with Garrett when they were both superheroes and was well aware of the scarab. He soon discovered the pyramid was actually full of alien technology and had part of the scarab’s infiltration program downloaded into his brain when interacting with it.

Article continues after ad

Peacemaker took on something of a mentor role to Jaime, despite not really wanting to be one. It comes to light that he has a scarab inside him as well, which is exacerbated when a yellow power ring attempts to recruit him for the Sinestro Corps.

Blue Beetle & Peacemaker can connect the DC film series

Peacemaker watching over Blue Beetle makes a lot of sense, considering they’re both Charlton Comics characters purchased by DC. For the film, though, connecting the two offers the unique opportunity to bring the Peacemaker character into the DCU.

Article continues after ad

Max The cast of Peacemaker.

While the Max Peacemaker series is undeniably a hit, it’s also squarely in the previous DC film universe. Not only does it include existing DCU characters like Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, but the series also ends with cameos from Ezra Miller’s Flash and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

In the comics, Peacemaker left after cutting the scarab out of his back and seeing Jaime through defeating the Reach. Post-Flashpoint, the characters have had no interaction, with Peacemaker being more in line with his original depiction. The Blue Beetle connection could be an easy way to include a fun cameo while canonizing this version of Peacemaker for the new film universe.