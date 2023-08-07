Does Blue Beetle have a post-credits scene?

Blue Beetle is the latest in a long line of superhero movies, but will it continue the tradition of a post-credits scene, and if so, what happens in it?

The DCEU is currently in turmoil, with films being panned and axed all over the place. However, that hasn’t stopped the new Blue Beetle movie from being released.

The film’s been a long time coming, but it’s nearly here, and fans are finally getting more information about the underrated hero, long after concept art was shown at the DC FanDome in 2021.

This information includes a post-credits scene. Post-credit stints are practically synonymous with the superhero movie nowadays, but can the same be said for Blue Beetle?

Is there a post-credits scene in Blue Beetle?

Yes, in fact two have been confirmed. Thus, we can expect one to happen in the middle of the credits, and one to happen at the very end.

The length of said post-credits scenes have yet to be confirmed.

What happens in the Blue Beetle post-credits scene?

As of writing, the movie isn’t out yet, meaning that we cannot say what’s in store for either post-credit stints.

But be sure to check back when Blue Beetle hits cinemas on August 18, as we shall update this article with all the necessary information. No doubt there’ll be plenty to talk about.

