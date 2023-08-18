Blue Beetle ending explained

Blue Beetle is somewhat predictable, but its ending is still impactful. But what happens in said ending? Lets us explain…

The DCEU is currently caught in the chaos of a complete redo, set in motion by James Gunn. But in the midst of it all, the Blue Beetle movie has finally arrived.

As we state in our three star review of the film: “It’s been obvious from the beginning that Blue Beetle is set to be a DCEU movie that we all forget, but you can’t help but feel a twinge of sadness for that. Because for what it lacks in originality, it more than makes up for in heart.”

But while the plot for Blue Beetle may be predictable, you may still be interested in how it all ends. Let’s get into it, but first: MAJOR SPOILER WARNING FOR BLUE BEETLE!

What happens in Blue Beetle?

The official plot of the movie reads, “Jaime Reyes suddenly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he’s bestowed with an incredible suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

Now, this is an overview, but obviously there is more to it. Victoria Kord, the villain of the movie, is after the Scarab, and plans to use it to power numerous mecha suits, essentially create an army of terrorising super soldiers. One of these soldiers will be Carapax, Victoria’s right hand man, who has multiple prosthetic limbs from previous battles.

Since the Scarab is now fused to Jaime, Victoria has her goons attack the Reyes house and take the family hostage. Jaime, who would do anything for his family, arrives to save them, but in the commotion, the house is burned down, Jaime is captured, and his father Alberto dies of a heart attack.

DC/Warner Bros.

It is now up to the rest of Jaime’s family, and budding love interest Jenny Kord to save Jaime. Jenny is Victoria’s niece, who’s father mysteriously went missing and died one day. It should also be said that her father was the previous holder of the Scarab, and thus has an entire bunker filled with Blue Beetle weapons and tech.

With all this tech, the family bursts into Victoria’s lair in a giant Blue Beetle (of course) and take out all the guards they come across, despite often getting split up.

Meanwhile, Victoria has Jaime trapped in a procedure that will kill him and transfer the power of the Scarab to Carapax. The transfer works, turning Carapax into a mecha monster, but Jaime isn’t dead yet. See, while being on the brink of death, he meets his father in the spiritual realm, who guides him to becoming the hero he was always meant to be, by truly connecting with the spirit of the Scarab, Khaji Da.

DC/Warner Bros.

How does Blue Beetle end?

Victoria’s lackey Dr. Sanchez sets Jaime free before the procedure kills him, though he himself dies while helping Jaime to escape. Meanwhile, Jenny is captured by Victoria, until she is able to use one of the Blue Beetle gadgets that her father made her when she was a child. With it she is able to bring down the helicopter the pair are riding in, and destroys the data that would create an entire army of Carapaxes.

Jaime meets back up with the other Reyes, but unfortunately Carapax soon finds him. The pair begin to fight, setting the land ablaze with blasts, while Carapax mocks Jaime’s love for his family, saying that it’s what makes him weak. Carapax even attacks Jaime’s Uncle Rudy at one point, and it looks like his uncle may be dead.

In a grief stricken rage, Jaime goes to kill Carapax, but Khaji Da talks him down, as our hero had been adamantly telling the Scarab throughout the film that they were not killers.

Turns out he doesn’t have to kill Carapax anyway, as our lead is able to remind this villain of his past. Blue Beetle focuses on themes of gentrification and colonisation, of which Carapax is a victim. His childhood home and mother were blown up in an attack by the U.S., and Carapax was subsequently kidnapped and forced to be a child soldier by Victoria.

This memory compels the villain to let Jaime go. Instead, Carapax grabs Victoria (who had crashed out of the helicopter nearby), pulls her into the fire with him, and explodes his suit, killing them both. Our main cast are able to escape the blast, and make it away to saftey.

Back in their neighborhood, the community is helping rebuild the Reyes’ destroyed house. The family are finally able to mourn Alberto in piece, though this still feels like a happy ending.

And like a John Hughes movie, Jenny – who now owns Victoria’s company and intends to use it for good – shows upon a motorcycle, she and Jaime kiss, and the pair fly off together, ending the movie.

Though there’s of course another scene during the credits, which we write about here – heads up for more spoilers!

Blue Beetle is now in cinemas. For more DC content, click here, and you can check out our other coverage below:

