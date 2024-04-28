Introducing HeroFest — A week celebrating superheroes

Superman comics helped usher in the era of the modern superhero, but a lot has changed since the Man of Tomorrow taught the world to believe a man can fly. Superheroes have gone from the comic stand to the big-time and are some of the most beloved characters in all of pop culture.

It’s unsurprising, then, that in the ’90s, the good folks over at Marvel decided these super-powered vigilantes deserved their very own day. They called it Superhero Day (not the most creative, but whatever), and every April 28, fans worldwide celebrate their favorite heroes.

So, to honor this special occasion, we’ve put together HeroFest — a week of spectacular superhero-themed content designed to commemorate this amazing modern mythology.

We’re starting HeroFest in style with a list of the 30 best superhero TV shows, but there’s plenty more to come. Over the next seven days, we will be celebrating some of the biggest heroes in the genre, including Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, and plenty more, as well as sharing some opinions that are so hot you’d need to be Iceman to read them safely.

Check out the full HeroFest schedule below and be sure to bookmark it, because who knows? Maybe we’re plotting a surprise or two during the week.

HeroFest schedule

Sunday, April 28

The 30 best superhero TV shows

Monday, April 29

Every Marvel movie ever ranked

GOTG is the perfect MCU trilogy

Spider-Man games ranked

Carrie-Anne Moss’ best role wasn’t The Matrix and won’t be Acolyte

X-Men ’97 is brilliant, but it’s going to cause the MCU a headache

Tuesday, April 30

Superman movies in order

Why have we never got a good Superman game?

DC characters who deserve their own games

Wednesday, May 1

Batman movies ranked

Batman games ranked

Thursday, May 2

Every DC movie ranked

The best Batman v Superman movie already existed 20 years before Zack Snyder

The best DC Games

Zack Snyder learned an important lesson from Kubrick’s best movie

Friday, May 3

Supervillains ranked

Supervillain games we want to see

Only one villain can save the MCU now

Spider-Man villains ranked

Saturday, May 4

Best superhero movies

Best superhero anime

Best Superhero games

Forget the MCU; Heroes was the start of the superhero boom

Superhero movies you might never see

The golden age of superhero movies is over, but let’s not panic

[Schedule subject to change]