Dawn of DC Blue Beetle writer confirms series ending in July

Christopher Baggett
Blue Beetle: Graduation Day cover artDC Comics

DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ comic will be ending in July, as confirmed by the series writer on Twitter.

Another Dawn of DC title is drawing to a close this year, with ‘Blue Beetle’ #11 being confirmed as the series finale by writer Josh Trujillo on Twitter.

“As you may know, July’s issue 11 will be the final chapter of our ‘Blue Beetle’ run,’ Trujillo said on Twitter. ‘We are beyond grateful to DC for letting us tell these stories, but we’re sad to say goodbye to Jaime after so many years together.”

Fans from across social media have come out to shower ‘Blue Beetle’ with praise, including creators like Cully Hamner, who responded to Trujillo’s tweet with “And what a run it’s been.”

Other fans expressed their love for the title in the comments and disappointment over ‘Blue Beetle’ ending, with many expressing their love for the series’ take on Jaime and his interactions with his wide supporting cast.

‘Blue Beetle’ followed Jaime Reyes, the current wielder of the Blue Beetle scarab, as he started a new life in Palmera City while contending with a host of technicolor alternate Beetles. The series launched following the success of the six-issue mini-series ‘Blue Beetle: Graduation Day,’ the runner-up for the 2021 DC Round Robin contest. It also launched alongside the 2023 ‘Blue Beetle‘ film, one of the few DC films of the past year to remain in the current DCU canon.

Blue Beetle #11 cover artDC Comics
Blue Beetle comes to a close with July’s #11

BLUE BEETLE #11

(W) Josh Trujillo (A, CA) Adrian Gutiérrez

WHAT’S NEXT FOR JAIME REYES?

Jaime Reyes has found himself since becoming Blue Beetle. He’s made new friends, saved the world, and found a new place to call home as he’s struck out on his own. So what’s next for Blue Beetle and the rest of la familia escarabajo?

On sale July 3, 2024

