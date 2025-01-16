The 50 best Star Wars characters

From insidious Sith Lords to Jedi scum and everything in between, these are the best Star Wars characters from the movies and TV series, ranked.

Whether it’s a scoundrel like Han Solo looking for his next score or a young man like Luke Skywalker staring at the horizon, headed toward galaxy-saving destiny, there’s a place in the stars for everybody in Star Wars movies and Star Wars shows.

But which Star Wars characters are best? Well, that’s a tough question, so to answer it, we’ve scoured the galaxy’s majestic cities, remote planets, and Rebel bases from old and new movies alike to create a list of the most memorable characters from across the Star Wars timeline.

Insurgents from the animated series, warriors who’ll build the New Jedi Order, and wise heroes who delivered the best Star Wars quotes, they’re all here.

50. Jar Jar Binks

Disney

First appearance: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace

Who are they? When we first met poor Jar Jar, he was a Gungan pariah who had been banished from his homeland. Yet, with a bit of help from his new Jedi friends, Jar Jar proved himself a brave warrior and helped save Naboo from the Trade Federation. Eventually, Jar Jar found himself in high office, representing the Gungan people in the Senate, where he played a key role in Palpatine’s scheme to subvert democracy.

Why we love them: Let’s be honest: the clumsy and clownish Jar Jar wasn’t a popular character when the Phantom Menace was first released. Yet, over time, Star Wars fans have found room in their hearts for the gangly Gungan, realizing he’s just the latest in a long line of goofy comic relief characters. Yes, he unintentionally helps the Emperor seize control of the galaxy, but even Yoda doesn’t realize what Palpatine is up to, so we can’t blame Jar Jar for falling for his tricks.

Words by Tom Percival

49. Greedo

Disney

First appearance: Episode 4: A New Hope

Who are they? Han’s favorite target, basically. Greedo is a Rodian bounty hunter who looks like a human-sized bug, and he’s also not very good at using his blaster.

Why we love them: As a character, Greedo is pretty pointless. But the cultural impact of his iconic confrontation with Han in the Mos Eisley cantina earns him a spot on this list. Now, if we could just work out who shot first, we could die happy.

Words by Jakob Barnes

48. SM-33

Disney+

First appearance: Skeleton Crew

Who are they? SM-33 was the first mate of Tak Rennod, the most infamous pirate in galactic history. When Tak’s ship, the Onyx Cinder, crashed on At Attin however SM-33 was knocked offline and he spent years entombed on the ship. When Wim, Neel, Fern and KB discover the Cinder however he’s reactivated and serves the kids as a sort of bodyguard while they try and make their way home.

Why we love them: SM-33 was one of Skeleton Crew’s most charming characters. He functioned as the show’s comic relief (it helped he was voiced by Nick Frost) behaving like a stereotypical buccaneer and speaking kind of like he was auditioning for a role in the Gilbert and Sullivan Operetta The Pirates of Penzance. Still, just because he was funny doesn’t mean he couldn’t be intimidating and it was these slightly sinister turns (like when he was first activated) that made him so memorable.

Words by Tom Percival

47. Admiral Ackbar

Disney

First appearance: Episode 6: Return of the Jedi

Who are they? A Mon Calamari commander in the Rebel Alliance, Ackbar is best remembered for his dramatic line “It’s a trap,” during the Battle of Endor. He went on to be a founding member of the New Republic and a valued ally of Princess Leia. A brave soldier, Ackbar joined The Resistance and gave his life battling the resurgent First Order.

Why we love them: To some, Admiral Ackbar is just a meme, but there’s so much more to the beloved fishman than his iconic quote. He’s a brilliant tactician, a brave warrior, and a valued friend. Honestly, though, the most charming thing about Ackbar is his design; it’s a brilliant blend of puppetry, practical effects, and costume work. The result is a wholly alien character unlike anything else we’d seen in Star Wars at that point.

Words by Tom Percival

46. Captain Phasma

Disney

First appearance: Episode 7: The Force Awakens

Who are they? The commander of the First Order’s stormtroopers, Phasma, was responsible for recruiting and training the Imperial remnant’s rank-and-file soldiers. A cruel and petty woman, Phasma was nevertheless a skilled warrior, and she produced some of the most dangerous soldiers the galaxy had ever seen. Phasma ultimately gave her life serving the First Order when she fell to her death while trying to kill Finn.

Article continues after ad

Why we love them: Like Boba Fett before her, Phasma is part of a grand tradition of Star Wars characters who don’t do very much but look pretty cool doing it.

Words by Tom Percival

45. Maz Kanata

Disney

First appearance: Episode 7: The Force Awakens

Who are they? An ancient alien from before the rise of the Empire, Maz Kanata was a smuggler and pirate who rode out the war between the light and dark in her castle on Takodana. Eventually, however, Maz’s benevolent side got the better of her, and she joined the Resistance war against the First Order, giving Rey Anakin’s old lightsaber and helping Leia reach out to her son Ben in her final moments.

Why we love them: Compassionate and wise, Maz serves a similar role to Yoda in the original trilogy and, as a result, is an easy character to love. The little hints we get about her mysterious backstory are a brilliant touch and a reminder that sometimes we don’t need a character’s complete backstory to make them an engaging presence.

Words by Tom Percival

44. K-2SO

Disney

First appearance: Rogue One

Who are they? K-2SO was a modified security droid who served the Rebels, despite having been created for the Imperials. In Rogue One, he’s part of the team tasked with stealing the Death Star plans, alongside his closest human companion, Cassian Andor.

Why we love them: Star Wars has no shortage of personable droids, but the snarky K2 earned a special place in our hearts. Sarcastic, mission-oriented, and devoid of any of C3-P0’s etiquette programming, watching him earn Jyn Erso’s trust proved droids are more than their code.

Words by Trudie Graham

43. Supreme Leader Snoke

Disney

First appearance: Episode 7: The Force Awakens

Who are they? When we first meet Snoke, he is a mysterious, giant hologram who has Kylo Ren and General Hux to do his bidding. In The Last Jedi, we see him as a withered old man sitting (and dying) on a throne. And, by The Rise of Skywalker, we learn the truth about Snoke: that he is nothing more than an experimental clone created by Emperor Palpatine. He is essentially a puppet, put in place by Palpatine to help the First Order rise from the ashes of the Empire.

Why we love them: A large part of the reason Snoke is so fascinating is down to Andy Serkis’s terrific performance capture and vocal work for the character. He gives Snoke such gravitas and has us genuinely believing this shadow of a man could be the most formidable force in the galaxy. That makes it all the more shocking when Kylo Ren betrays his master and slices him in half.

Words by Jakob Barnes

42. Admiral Holdo

Disney

First appearance: Episode 8: The Last Jedi

Who are they? Amilyn Holdo was a politician, commander, and Rebel known for her eccentricity. A lifelong friend of Leia Organa’s, Holdo fought against imperialism for decades. In The Last Jedi, she took control of the Rebel fleet when Leia was injured by Kylo Ren.

Why we love them: Holdo was a bit of a red herring in The Last Jedi. She was a roadblock in the way of Poe Dameron’s impulsive plans, appearing cold and unwilling to take risks. In reality, she was an underestimated strategist and selfless leader. So much so that her attack on the First Order fleet went down in history as the ‘Holdo maneuver’. Purple-haired people can be smart and right, as much as some fans don’t want to admit that.

Words by Trudie Graham

41. The Stranger (Qimir)

Disney

First appearance: The Acolyte

Who are they? A seemingly insignificant arms smuggler, Qimir (not his real name) was in fact Darth Plagueis’s Sith apprentice, and a powerful Dark Side user. Eventually The Stranger took on his own student, Mae-ho Aniseya, and tasked her with murdering four Jedi Masters as part of her training, kicking off the events of The Acolyte.

Why we love them: Everyone loves a bad boy and they don’t come badder than The Stranger. This deadly Dark Side user caught our attention when he took on entire squadron of Jedi, easily despatching the Republic’s greatest warriors (he also headbutted a lightsaber and it was amazing). Beyond his impressive Force powers and intimidating look The Stranger is an oddly sympathetic character. He seems genuinely driven by a simple desire to exist outside of the constraints of the Jedi Order and although that’s taken him down a dark path, the desire to be free is one it’s easy to empathise with.

Words by Tom Percival

40. Jabba the Hutt

Disney

First appearance: Episode 4: A New Hope

Who are they? He may look like a big, grotesque pile of slime, but Jabba the Hutt was a notorious gangster and crimelord operating in the Outer Rim world of Tatooine. He’s the one responsible for Han Solo being frozen in carbonite, and for enslaving Princess Leia.

Why we love them: In a franchise dominated by very human do-gooders, and evil wizards with magic laser swords, it’s quite refreshing to have a disgusting alien monster like Jabba getting some screen time. He’s a nasty piece of work, but at least he knows how to throw a party.

Words by Jakob Barnes

39. Saw Gerrera

Disney

First appearance: Rogue One

Who are they?: An experienced leader in the Resistance who, after the rise of the Galactic Empire, became a key member of the Rebellion movement. However, his overzealous approach saw him branded an extremist. He was something of a mentor for Jyn Erso in her younger years, and would later help her once more by sacrificing his life to help her escape the Empire.

Why we love them: When you’ve got Forest Whitaker playing an intergalactic terrorist, it’s hard not to just sit back and enjoy how much of a badass Saw Gerrera is. A grizzled war veteran whose soul has been broken by conflict, Saw still finds space in his heart to help those closest to him.

Words by Jakob Barnes

38. General Grievous

Disney

First appearance: Clone Wars: Season 2 Episode 10

Who are they? Grievous was a Kaleesh warlord who served within the military forces of the Confederacy of Independent Systems during the Clone Wars. His ruthless tactics and cybernetic enhancements attracted the attention of Count Dooku and Darth Sidious.

Why we love them: Grievous’ function is cool lightsaber battles, and that’s good with us. His habit of defeating Jedi in battle and adding their sabers to his collection made him an immediate threat, even if his hunched posture and frequent gravelly coughs indicated otherwise. He was a thorn in the side of Obi-Wan in Revenge of the Sith, and the showdown where he used four arms to fight the Jedi was epic.

Words by Trudie Graham

37. General Hux

Disney

First appearance: Episode 7: The Force Awakens

Who are they? The conniving and slimy leader of the First Order military, Hux led the Imperial remnant’s first major attack on the New Republic. However, following the death of Snoke, the destruction of both Starkiller Base, and the First Order’s defeat at Crait, his reputation was irreparably damaged, leading to him eventually turning on Kylo Ren and his old allies.

Why we love them: There’s something wildly entertaining about watching incompetent villains mess everything up, and poor Hux couldn’t catch a break. From the moment we first met him, it was clear he was out of his depth, and as time went on, it became obvious to anyone and everyone that Hux couldn’t live up to other Imperial strategists like Tarkin and Thrawn. This and his one-sided rivalry with Kylo Ren made him one of the best things about the sequel trilogy. It’s just a shame he got such an inglorious send-off in Rise of Skywalker.

Words by Tom Percival

36. Grogu

Disney

First appearance: The Mandalorian: Season 1 Episode 1 (Chapter 1)

Who are they? A Jedi padawan who escaped the temple during Anakin’s massacre of the younglings, Grogu (or Baby Yoda as he’s known online) is a pint-sized powerhouse. We first met him when he was rescued by Din Djarin, and the pair quickly formed an unbreakable bond. While Din originally wanted Grogu to be raised by the Jedi, he’s since changed his mind and is training his young ward in the ways of Mandalore.

Why we love them: Just look at him. Who couldn’t fall in love with this frog-gobbling goblin? In all seriousness, though, Grogu is a mischievous delight who lights up the screen whenever he’s around. Even during the rather turgid Mandalorian season 3, Grogu was brilliant and never failed to put a smile on my face.

Words by Tom Percival

35. Chirrut Îmwe

Disney

First appearance: Rogue One

Who are they? Chirrut Îmwe is a Jedha-born Guardian of the Whills, from an order of spiritual warrior monks. At one with the force, he was one of the Rebel volunteers tasked with stealing the Death Star Plans in Rogue One.

Why we love them: Chirrut Îmwe is the beating heart of Rogue One. In a band of jaded misfits running on angst and guilt, Chirrut believes the force guides him in everything he does. His insight, although initially perceived as naivety, proved to be useful. His exceptional combat prowess and wisdom made him a valiant and memorable warrior in a film full of them.

Words by Trudie Graham

34. Grand Admiral Thrawn

Disney

First appearance: Rebels: Season 3 Episode 1 (Steps into Shadow)

Who are they? A loyal Imperial admiral, Grand Admiral Thrawn is a brilliant military commander and tactician who helped the Empire battle the fledgling Rebel Alliance. While he was ultimately defeated by Ezra Bridger and exiled to an unknown galaxy, Thrawn would later return to help the Imperial Remnants battle the fledgling New Republic.

Why we love them: One of the most beloved characters in Star Wars Legends, Thrawn, was finally canonized by the beloved animated series Rebels. While there are several reasons to love Thrawn, from his brilliant military mind to his enjoyably smug attitude, that’s not what earned the Grand Admiral a spot on this list. No, we decided to include Thrawn because he’s so different from typical Star Wars villains. He’s not a Sith or a Bounty Hunter; he’s a commander who inspires loyalty in his men in a way that’s totally unique to him. Of all the villains in a galaxy far, far away, Thrawn feels the most like the hero of his own story.

Words by Tom Percival

33. BB-8

Disney

First appearance: Episode 7: The Force Awakens

Who are they? BB-8 is a Resistance astromech droid belonging to Poe Dameron. After they were separated while looking for the map to Luke Skywalker, BB-8 ended up in Rey’s care. Following The Force Awakens, BB-8 continues to lend a friendly hand and comedic relief.

Why we love them: Cute droids and Star Wars go together like peanut butter and jelly. BB-8 never overstayed his welcome, instead showing up for brief funny moments or being genuinely helpful in the war against The First Order. A lot of emotion is juiced out of him, considering he’s just a little CGI guy, and watching him roll away alongside Rey at the end of The Rise of Skywalker was lovely.

Words by Trudie Graham

32. Kanan Jarrus

Disney

First appearance: Rebels (The Machine in the Ghost)

Who are they? Kanan is probably the most powerful Jedi you’ve never heard of. His story is limited to the Rebels animated series, where he is the leader of the Ghost crew, and the mentor to Ezra Bridger. He survived Order 66, was blinded by Darth Maul, and still carried on fighting to the very end when he sacrificed himself to save the other rebels.

Why we love them: Kanan has been through a lot, but it all makes his fighting spirit stronger. Even in the wake of Order 66, he never stops fighting the good fight against the Empire, whether with a blaster or a lightsaber. But it’s how he overcomes his loss of sight, unlocking a new level of power, that makes him one of the most admirable Jedi in the galaxy.

Words by Jakob Barnes

31. Grand Moff Tarkin

Disney

First appearance: Episode 4: A New Hope

Who are they? Forget the Emperor and Darth Vader, in many ways, Tarkin is the real big bad of the first Star Wars movie. While Vader is the muscle of the Empire, Tarkin is the brains, and he is a ruthless enforcer of Palpatine’s will.

Why we love them: Tarkin is proof that you don’t need to wield a lightsaber or wear a fancy suit of armor to be scary. A mere human barking orders and relishing in mass genocide from the safety of the Death Star can be the most terrifying thing in the galaxy.

Words by Jakob Barnes

30. Ezra Bridger

Disney

First appearance: Rebels shorts (Property of Ezra Bridger)

Who are they? A Force-sensitive child born during the rise of the Galactic Empire, Ezra grew up an orphan but found his purpose with the crew of The Ghost and the fledgling Rebellion. Trained by the Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus, Ezra became a powerful ally in the war against the Empire, ultimately sacrificing himself to save the Rebels from Thrawn. While Ezra was banished to a mysterious galaxy for the rest of the war, he was ultimately found alive and well by Ahsoka and Sabine Wren.

Why we love them: Street-smart and snarky, Ezra is quite different from the more straight-laced, Force-sensitive characters we’ve met before. While that makes Ezra rather unique, it’s not why we love him. No, Ezra is a likable character because he doesn’t conform to the light side/dark side binary; he’s more nuanced and complex than that. Ultimately, though, Ezra is loyal to his friends and found family, willing to do whatever it takes to keep them safe.

Words by Tom Percival

29. Mon Mothma

Disney

First appearance: Episode 6: Return of the Jedi

Who are they? A respected politician and member of the Senate during the fall of the Republic, Mon Mothma was a stern advocate for peace during the Clone Wars. She would continue this fight for what is right when she took control of the Rebellion and brought about the demise of the Galactic Empire.

Why we love them: While Mon Mothma was a bit-part character in Return of the Jedi, she would finally get the chance to shine decades later when Genevieve O’Reilly took over the role in Andor. With more time to explore her motivations and sacrifices, we see the compassion and shrewd pragmatism that fueled one of the most intriguing political figures in the franchise.

Words by Jakob Barnes

28. Rose Tico

Disney

First appearance: Episode 8: The Last Jedi

Who are they?: Originally a low-ranking member of The Resistance, we first met Rose at the Battle of D’Qar, where she met Finn. Inspired by the former stormtrooper’s heroism, Rose played a major role in stopping the First Order fleet and saved Finn’s life during the Crait siege. As the war went on, Rose eventually moved up the Resistance ranks, eventually leading ground troops to victory on Exegol.

Why we love them: Rose is a brilliant character because she’s an everyman. She’s not a stormtrooper or force-sensitive; she’s just a normal person who does what she believes is right. Her character speaks to the inherent optimism of Star Wars that bravery and the capacity to do good are inherent in us all. You just need the opportunity to prove it.

Words by Tom Percival

27. Boba Fett

Disney

First appearance: Star Wars Holiday Special

Who are they? Introduced as the most ruthless bounty hunter in the galaxy, the Mandalorian Boba Fett was a thorn in the side of the Rebel Alliance for years until he fell into the Sarlaac pit. Eventually escaping, Fett spent years in the desert of Tatooine before reclaiming his armor and helping Din Djarin save the foundling Grogu. Following that adventure, Boba would try to replace Jabba as the Outer Rim’s top crimelord before realizing he missed the thrill of the hunt.

Why we love them: Show me someone who says they don’t like Boba Fett, and I’ll show you a liar. While he didn’t do much in the original trilogy, Boba Fett looked cool, and that was enough. Over the years, the prequels and expanded universe material have made him into a much more three-dimensional character, though, and he has his own strange code of honor. Plus, he helped Mando rescue Grogu; how can we not love him?

Words by Tom Percival

26. Captain Rex

Disney

First appearance: The Clone Wars

Who are they? A captain in the Grand Army of the Republic, Rex served alongside Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano during the Clone Wars. During the war, he proved his heroism several times, distinguishing himself as so much more than just another clone trooper. In the dying days of the war, he overcame his programming, betraying the Emperor and joining the nascent Rebellion

Why we love them: Rex is so widely beloved because he represents the incredible opportunity for growth and development. Yes, he stars as a mass-manufactured clone, but over the years, he grows and develops into his own person, proving ultimately that the clones could have been so much more than a tool of war.

Words by Tom Percival

25. Sabine Wren

Disney

First appearance: Rebels: The Machine in the Ghost

Who are they? Sabine Wren is a Force-sensitive Mandalorian warrior, later becoming a Jedi during the early years of the New Republic. She was trained by Ahsoka Tano for a time, but they didn’t see eye to eye. Left behind by her Master, she eventually reconnected with Ahsoka to save Ezra Bridger.

Why we love them: In terms of character design, Sabine is one of the coolest Star Wars characters. In addition to that, she has relatable flaws that make her training rewarding to watch, and she’s one of the few people who will defy orders and put missions in jeopardy to save those she cares about. In a franchise with so many naturally powerful characters, it’s great to see someone be a bit more of a straggler, scrapping for every bit of Force mastery that comes their way.

Words by Trudie Graham

24. Ahsoka Tano

Disney

First appearance: The Clone Wars

Who are they? Ahsoka Tano is a Force-sensitive outcast from the Jedi Order who established a network of various rebel cells after the Clone Wars. Ahsoka was trained by Anakin Skywalker before he turned to the Dark Side.

Why we love them: Ahsoka has always been awesome because she’s a neutral force in a fictional universe that loves to divide people into good and evil. While she trained under the Jedi Order, she eventually lost faith in it as an institution. Flawed and hesitant to connect following the events of the Clone Wars, watching her and Sabine Wren reconnect in Ahsoka was gratifying.

Words by Trudie Graham

23. C-3PO

Disney

First appearance: Episode 4: A New Hope

Who are they? A golden protocol droid built by Anakin Skywalker, C-3PO is a fussy and prim robot obsessed with etiquette. Yet despite essentially being a robot butler, Threepio went on to play a major role in galactic history, serving several influential masters, including Padme Amidala, Luke Skywalker, and General Leia.

Why we love them: Prim and proper, we love Threepio because he’s fun to laugh at. That sounds harsh, but he’s essentially a gag character, with the main joke being he’s a robot butler in the middle of a galactic war and is completely out of his depth. Sure, he’s brave at times but he’s basically the bumbling sidekick to R2, who is the superior droid.

Words by Tom Percival

22. Count Dooku / Darth Tyranus

Disney

First appearance: Episode 2: Attack of the Clones

Who are they?: A former Jedi turned Sith Lord, Count Dooku didn’t turn to the Dark Side out of a lust for power but out of despondence. You see, the former Jedi Knight saw the rot at the heart of the Galactic Republic and realized the revolution was the only way to save democracy, or at least that’s what he’d have you believe. In the end, Dooku is corrupted by his new powers, becoming just as despotic as those he wants to overthrow, and his arrogance costs him his life in his final duel with Anakin Skywalker.

Why we love them: We’d watch Christopher Lee in pretty much anything. The guy just knew how to give cartoonish villains a degree of complexity that belied their simple and evil motivations. As a result, Dooku comes across as dignified and articulate, but you know, under the veneer of respectability, he’s just as violent as Maul and as despotic as Vader.

Words by Tom Percival

21. Lando Calrissian

Disney

First appearance: Episode 5: The Empire Strikes Back

Who are they?: One of Han’s oldest friends and the smoothest guy in the galaxy, Lando Calrissian was an opportunist con artist who sold out his friends to save Cloud City. Quickly realizing that siding with Darth Vader and the Empire was a mistake, Lando swapped sides, joining the Rebel Alliance and becoming an invaluable ally in the Galactic Civil War. Lando went on to play an integral role in destroying the Death Star II and defeating the Sith fleet on Exegol.

Why we love them: Charming and suave, Lando’s a hard man to dislike, even when he’s betraying you. Beyond his glib charisma, though, Lando’s got the heart of a hero, as he proved when he double-crossed Vader at Cloud City.

Words by Tom Percival

20. Poe Dameron

Disney

First appearance: Episode 7: The Force Awakens

Who are they?: He’s the best-damned pilot in the resistance, that’s who! Poe is one of the main allies of Rey and Finn during the sequel trilogy, and he’s also BB-8’s daddy, sort of.

Why we love them: Admittedly, Oscar Isaac is a large part of the reason Poe Dameron is so charming and entertaining. He brings a kind of quarterback energy to the party that he backs up by being so great at flying. Witty comebacks, bravery, and that iconic eye roll at the revelation that Palpatine had returned put Poe among the most likable characters Star Wars has ever produced.

Words by Jakob Barnes

19. Qui-Gon Jinn

Disney

First appearance: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace

Who are they?: Qui-Gon Jinn was a revered but unorthodox Jedi Master during the Republic Era. He was a respected member of the Jedi Order and was offered a seat on the Council, but rejected it and followed his own path.

Why we love them: Qui-Gon didn’t have the most screen time, but his death at the hands of Darth Maul serves as the inciting incident in the prequels’ Jedi-Sith conflict. He set Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi on their path, believing that the Force willed Anakin into existence. The most refreshing thing about Qui-Gon was that he was a maverick, often politely disagreeing with the council’s rulings and red tape.

Words by Trudie Graham

18. Mace Windu

Disney

First appearance: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace

Who are they?: A severe and serious Jedi Master, Mace Windu was a vocal critic of the decision to train Anakin Skywalker. Known for his mastery of the more martial side of The Force, Windu served as a general in the Clone Wars, defeating several powerful foes, including Jango Fett. Eventually, Mace would lose his life after he was betrayed by Anakin during his duel with Darth Sidious.

Why we love them: The prequels made the Jedi into an exceptionally dull monastic order, and most of the knights and masters we met had little to no personality. Well, the same can’t be said for Windu. Windu was aggressive and solemn; he felt like he might turn to the Dark Side at any time, and his predisposition to solve problems with his lightsaber made him a brilliant foil for the other members of his order.

Words by Tom Percival

17. Jyn Erso

Disney

First appearance: Rogue One

Who are they?: Jyn Erso was a human female soldier and former criminal who became a pivotal member of the Alliance to Restore the Republic when she led Rogue One in stealing the Death Star plans during the Battle of Scarif. She was the daughter of Lyra Erso, a devout member of the Church of the Force, and scientist Galen Erso, who was forced into helping the Galactic Empire build the Death Star.

Why we love them: Jyn’s transition from an unmoored and slightly ignorant citizen to a freedom fighter who delivered the Death Star plans to Leia is one of the things that made Rogue One so touching. There’s nothing exceptional about Jyn; she was thrust into the middle of things by pure chance. Despite that, she rose to the occasion and sacrificed everything to open a crack in the door, letting light and hope stream into a dark galaxy.

Words by Trudie Graham

16. The Mandalorian / Din Djarin

Disney

First appearance: The Mandalorian: Season 1 Episode 1 (Chapter 1)

Who are they?: Din Djarin is a Mandalorian orphan raised by the Children of the Watch. He grew up fully devoted to ‘The Way’, but his expression of his faith evolved in The Mandalorian. As a bounty hunter, he eventually found connection and purpose when he rescued Grogu

Why we love them: Despite being a masked enigma for most of The Mandalorian, Mando is one of the most charming characters in the Star Wars series. A man of few words, he has proved time and time again he’s a loyal ally, a protector of the vulnerable, and a father to a small green child who was in great need of one.

Words by Trudie Graham

15. Cassian Andor

Disney+

First appearance: Rogue One

Who are they?: A reluctant rebel who becomes embroiled in the fight against the Galactic Empire after experiencing firsthand the kind of oppression and cruelty the galaxy has been subjected to. He ultimately plays a key role in obtaining the plans for the Death Star and transmitting this information to Princess Leia.

Why we love them: If we were basing this on Rogue One alone, Jyn Erso would win the day quite comfortably. But, after getting his own TV show, Cassian Andor has revealed layers to his character that make him one of the most deep and fascinating in all the galaxy.

From his involvement in grand heists against the Empire to spending time at the Narkina 5 prison facility, Cassian’s story is rich and gritty, and he becomes an inspiration for the Rebellion. We need Andor Season 2, and we need it now!

Words by Jakob Barnes

14. Finn

Disney

First Appearance: Episode 7: The Force Awakens

Who are they?: A former First Order stormtrooper, Finn betrayed his old masters after witnessing a massacre. Still, through his new friends, Poe, Han Solo, and Rey, Finn found his place in the galaxy as a valued member of The Resistance, earning the rank of general and leading ground troops during the final battle of Exegol.

Why we love them: Like a lot of characters, Finn grows a lot over the course of the sequel trilogy, but that’s not why we love him. No Finn’s earned a spot on this list because of his incredible bromance with Poe Dameron; the pair just have such incredible chemistry, and the moment they hug in The Last Jedi genuinely melted my heart.

Words by Tom Percival

13. Yoda

LucasFilm

First appearance: Episode 5: The Empire Strikes Back

Who are they?: The wisest and most experienced Jedi around, Yoda has offered advice to pretty much all the main players in the galaxy at this point. But, as we see in the Prequel Trilogy, he’s not too shabby with a lightsaber either, and though he may be diminutive in stature, this little green guy is feared by the Sith.

Why we love them: A respected mentor and skilled warrior, he may be, but most importantly, Yoda doesn’t take himself too seriously. The time he spends with Luke Skywalker on Dagobah offers thrilling training sequences, but nothing beats the moment he chooses to die instead of having to listen to the bratty Jedi any longer.

Words by Jakob Barnes

12. Padmé Amidala

Disney

First appearance: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace

Who are they?: Padme was the Queen of Naboo before falling in love with Anakin Skywalker and becoming an elected Senator during the final years of the Galactic Republic.

Why we love them: The tragedy of Revenge of the Sith wouldn’t work without Padme being worth saving. In live-action movies, animated series, and beyond, she’s an incredibly skillful politician and ally who looks out for others. More than anyone else, she clocked the crumbling democracy around her and mourned what it meant for the galaxy outside of the bubble of the Jedi and Sith conflict. Some of the best Star Wars quotes came from her mouth, and she was willing to lose everything instead of joining Anakin’s tyrannical crusade.

Words by Trudie Graham

11. Darth Maul

Disney

First appearance: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace

Who are they?: Darth Maul was a Dathomirian Zabrak Sith during the waning years of the Galactic Republic, serving as The Emperor’s apprentice.

Why we love them: Darth Maul is barely explored in the live-action movies, but that doesn’t stop his appearance near the end of The Phantom Menace being one of the most memorable sequences in the franchise. His double-bladed lightsaber, acrobatic combat style, terrifying proficiency, and unique look made the battle set to Duel of the Fates mesmerizing. He had a mean atmosphere around him, which made him threatening and dangerous in all the right ways. The cool factor counts for a lot here.

Words by Trudie Graham

10. Emperor Palpatine

Disney

First appearance: Episode 5: The Empire Strikes Back

Who are they?: Darth Sidious, born Sheev Palpatine and later known as The Emperor, was the Sith Master who ushered in the era of the Galactic Empire and manipulated Anakin Skywalker to join the Dark Side.

Why we love them: Like is maybe too strong of a word… but we certainly respect Palpatine as a villain. While his shadowy presence in the Original Trilogy was chilling, the prequels displayed how much of a political chess-playing snake he was. Posing as a thoughtful Senator, he slowly wormed his way into Anakin’s fragile psyche by raising questions about the Jedi order and the Galactic Council’s bureaucracy. Under that persona was pure evil, dismantling democracy one move at a time.

Words by Trudie Graham

9. R2-D2

Disney.

First appearance: Episode 4: A New Hope

Who are they? A plucky astromech droid, R2-D2 is brave, intelligent, and snarky. He’s basically the competent one to Threepio’s comic relief.

Why we love them: There’s plenty of talk in Star Wars about destiny, prophecy, and per-ordained greatness. Well, R2 proves that’s all a load of Bantha poodoo. A mere astromech droid, R2 has played a vital role in saving the galaxy numerous times and is the ultimate example that heroes can come from anywhere.

Words by Tom Percival

8. Kylo Ren / Ben Solo

Disney

First appearance: Episode 7: The Force Awakens

Who are they?: The son of Han and Leia was in line to become a great Jedi under the stewardship of his uncle, Luke. However, Ben was tempted to the Dark Side of the Force and became the ruthless, very angry, Kylo Ren. As the top enforcer of the First Order, Kylo wreaks havoc on the galaxy and even kills his dad. Thankfully, he ends up seeing the light by the end of the saga.

Why we love them: While Darth Vader has always looked pretty scary, he never really had that much depth to his character and we rarely see him being as brutal as his reputation suggests. Kylo is like a more deranged, more dangerous, and more intriguing version of his late grandfather, and the performances of Adam Driver across the series add extra weight to his character. Also, his lightsaber is cool, just to add some bonus points to his tally.

Words by Jakob Barnes

7. Rey

Disney

First appearance: Episode 7: The Force Awakens

Who are they?: Rey is a human Jedi who joined the resistance in The Force Awakens after her latent Force sensitivity was awakened. After overcoming her dark origin, Rey set out to find a new path in the galaxy at the end of The Rise of Skywalker.

Why we love them: Flirting with the dark side frequently during The Skywalker Saga, Rey was a charming and unpredictable force of nature despite being bogged down by franchise legacy and lore. Ultimately, her rejection of what she was ‘meant’ to be is one of the most powerful character arcs in the film series. She’ll strike out on her own in an upcoming Star Wars movie and build on the fresh start she worked so hard for. She deserves that new slate, and as one of the most force-sensitive characters, her potential is still untapped.

Words by Trudie Graham

6. Chewbacca

Disney

First appearance: Episode 4: A New Hope

Who are they?: A Wookiee with a heart of gold, co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon, and Han Solo’s loyal partner in crime. Chewbacca lost his family, saw his species all but eradicated, and still never gave up battling for peace in the galaxy.

Why we love them: It’s simple, really… Chewy is just the sweetest, most caring, and fiercely loyal creature in all the galaxy. There is no one you’d rather want as your wingman going into a fight, and he’s the kind of Wookiee who would give up his life to help others.

Words by Jakob Barnes

5. Luke Skywalker

Disney

First appearance: Episode 4: A New Hope

Who are they?: A legendary Jedi knight, Luke Skywalker grew up a simple farmhand on Tatooine. After meeting Obi-Wan Kenobi, though, Luke realized his destiny and joined the Rebel Alliance while training to master his incredible Force powers. Eventually, Luke would play a major role in overthrowing the Empire, redeeming Darth Vader in the process, and saving the galaxy from tyranny.

Why we love them: Some people might regard Luke as a bit boring. After all, he’s the hero of the story, the one with the special powers who saves the day, but that’s ignoring what makes the young Skywalker such a compelling character. What makes Luke so brilliant isn’t his immense Force potential, it’s that throughout the original trilogy, he grows from an angry and aggressive young man to a calm and wise knight who knows that violence will not solve his problems.

Sure, there’s a darkness under the surface, but Luke, unlike his father, is capable of resisting that part of his personality. It’s why I was never bothered by the revelation in The Last Jedi that Luke considered killing Ben Solo; we know that Luke’s been troubled by dark urges before, that’s why he draws his lightsaber, but he always ultimately does what’s right in the end

Words by Tom Percival

4. Han Solo

Disney

First appearance: Episode 4: A New Hope

Who are they?: He’s a stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder, but he’s a lovable rogue regardless. Han begins his journey in the Original Trilogy as a two-bit criminal and smuggler looking for a quick payday but ends up firmly embroiled in the Rebellion’s fight against the Galactic Empire.

Why we love them: Aside from the fact he’s literally the coolest person in the whole galaxy, Han Solo is also a hell of a lot of fun, too. From his facial expressions to that iconic shrug, and all his witty one-liners, Han is so entertaining to watch, and a lot of that is down to the natural charisma of Harrison Ford.

By the time the Sequel Trilogy rolls around, we see a much more emotional side of Han, especially when he confronts his wayward son in one of the most shocking and upsetting sequences of the whole Skywalker Saga. Han, we love you (and he knows it, too).

Words by Jakob Barnes

3. Princess Leia

Disney

First appearance: Episode 4: A New Hope

Who are they?: Leia Organa was a Force-sensitive Princess from Alderaan. Not one to sit a fight out, she became a fearless leader of the Rebellion and fought alongside Luke, Han, and eventually Rey to destroy the Sith.

Why we love them: Carrie Fisher brought a firecracker quality to Leia that somehow nestled in perfectly next to the character’s elegance. Beautiful, stubborn, and devoted, she gave everything she had to the Rebel Alliance. Her quippy attitude matched Han’s, and decades later she’s still one of the most beloved female characters ever written.

Words by Trudie Graham

2. Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader

Disney

First appearance: Episode 4: A New Hope

Who are they?: ‘The Chosen One’, Anakin Skywalker, was a young boy from Tatooine taken in by the Jedi to be trained. Prophesied to save the galaxy, he tried to rule it instead as Darth Vader.

Why we love them: Anakin might be a bit too emo for his own good, but he’s still a complicated character and the emotional throughline of The Skywalker Saga. His humble beginnings, grief, and vulnerability slowly sent him down a path that would destroy everything. Star Wars’ central themes were baked into Darth Vader — through him, we learned how the Dark Side corrupts haunted souls. His choice to save his son, Luke, in Return of the Jedi capped off a beautiful arc that stretched across the Star Wars timeline.

Words by Trudie Graham

1. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney

First appearance: Episode 4: A New Hope

Who are they?: Obi-Wan was a Jedi who trained Anakin Skywalker as his apprentice before guiding Luke Skywalker spiritually in the original trilogy.

Why we love them: Obi-Wan’s mysterious past was alluded to in A New Hope, and then Ewan Mcgregor showed us his past in the prequels. Devoted to the Jedi Order but not seeing it as beyond reproach, Obi-Wan didn’t realize how much danger the Order was in until it was too late. His relationship with his apprentice-turned-Sith was the crux of his journey, and we saw in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series how much responsibility he felt after Anakin defected. Willing to do the right thing at all costs, one of his best traits was holding himself accountable for failure and learning from his mistakes. All that, and more, make him the best Star Wars character.

Words by Trudie Graham