The best ’80s horror movies

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

If you’re planning a horror-themed Halloween movie night and are looking for some of the best scary movies from the ’80s, read on, as the following is a list of the very best horror movies from the 1980s, plus details of where you can watch them.

With October 31 fast approaching, cinemas are filled with scary films, while the streaming services are all about horror, dropping messed up movies and shows throughout the month.

We love the genre here at Dexerto, for it’s social comedy, dark humor, and ability to make you jump out of your skin. So the following are our favorite scary movies from the 1980s, but first, a little on why ’80s horror was so special.

Why were horror movies popular in the ’80s?

Sandwiched between Superman and Star Wars at the end of the 1970s, and the effects-driven extravaganzas of the 1990s, the 1980s were a strange time for the movie industry, where dramatic fare aimed at adults rubbed shoulders with kids flicks at the top of the box office charts.

But it was a golden age for horror, with new make-up effects allowing filmmakers to put hardcore gore onscreen for the first time. While some of the scariest movies ever made inexplicably got a PG rating, the nightmares they triggered helped to usher in the PG-13 era.

America was also in the midst of the Cold War, and with horror often reflecting what’s happening in society at the time, the horror movies of the 1980s were filled with fear and paranoia. Both of what might be lurking next door or around the corner, and also what might be hiding in us all.

All of which made it a wonderful time to make horror, and an equally glorious time to watch. With the following 11 of the best horror movies from the ’80s.

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Universal Pictures The famous transformation in American Werewolf in London.

There are two reasons for American Werewolf in London’s success and enduring appeal. The first is those special and make-up effects, with Rick Baker’s work leaps and bounds ahead of what was happening at the time, and the central transformation still impressive more than 40 years on. The second is the way writer-director John Landis deftly combines comedy and horror, the laughs big and the scares terrifying, making American Werewolf the blueprint for crossing those genres ever since.

Evil Dead II (1987)

Lionsgate Bruce Campbell and chums in Evil Dead II.

The original Evil Dead has just as much right to be on this list, being the film that announced the arrival of writer-director Sam Raimi and his unique and kinetic visual style. But Evil Dead II takes what Raimi does and powers it to the next level, in terms of both gags and gore. Essentially a remake of its predecessor, it’s very nearly 90 minutes of Bruce Campbell being tortured, and horror doesn’t get more entertaining than that.

The Fly (1986)

20th Century Fox Jeff Goldblum in The Fly.

To try and keep the numbers down, we’re going one film per director, but David Cronenberg could have had his own sub-section thanks to the likes of The Dead Zone, Videodrome, and Dead Ringers. But The Fly wins out thanks to its heady combination of romance and horror. Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis play the couple in question, and while the gore effects are breathtaking a scientist turns into fly, you finish the film thinking about their doomed love.

Fright Night (1985)

Columbia Pictures Chris Sarandon gets sexy in Fright Night.

Vampires were big business in the 1980s, taking the classic gothic myth, and making it young, fun, and seriously sexy. And no ’80s vampire was sexier than Chris Sarandon’s Jerry Dandridge in Fright Night. Jerry moves into a new neighborhood, where a teenager suspects he might suck blood, and so enlists the help of a TV actor – hilariously played by Roddy McDowell – to do battle with the undead.

Gremlins (1984)

Warner Bros. Christmas carols with the Gremlins.

Gremlins might not be the best film on this list, but it’s one of the most influential, the tale of killer creatures inspiring the likes of Critters, Ghoulies, Munchies, and more. Joe Dante directs from a Chris Columbus script, but producer Steven Spielberg is all over this tale of an exotic pet that comes with three very specific rules – don’t get it wet, don’t expose to sunlight, and never feed after midnight. The three tules are quickly broken, and carnage with a wickedly cruel streak ensues.

Hellraiser (1987)

Entertainment Film Distributors Pinhead and the cenobites in Hellraiser.

Legend has it that when author Clive Barker convinced producers to let him helm an adaptation of his Hellbound Heart novella, he ran out and bought a book about directing to learn the trade. The resulting Hellraiser is definitely rough round the edges, and features the odd dodgy performance. But it’s so sick, twisted, and visually inventive that those shortcomings don’t matter, while Doug Bradley’s “Pinhead” is a horror villain for the ages.

The Hitcher (1986)

Tri-Star Pictures Rutger Hauer scaring up a storm in The Hitcher.

The Hitcher plays like a spiritual sequel to Steven Spielberg’s Duel, with C. Thomas Howell discovering there’s no escape on America’s open roads from the title character, much as Dennis Weaver realized he couldn’t out-run that truck on the same terrain. Blade Runner aside, Rutger Hauer has never been better, bringing a perverse charm to the psychotic hitchhiker in question, while Jennifer Jason Leigh’s death is one of the decade’s most memorable kills.

The Lost Boys (1987)

Warner Bros. Kiefer Sutherland leads The Lost Boys.

More cool vampires, this time courtesy of director Joel Schumacher, who values style as much as substance in this blast of bloodsucking fun. Jason Patric makes a pretty bland lead as the human tempted by vamps, but Kiefer Sutherland makes up for that void as lead Lost Boy David, while the Coreys are on scene-stealing form as a pair of vampire-hunters.

Near Dark (1987)

DeLaurentiis Entertainment Group Bill Paxton as vampire Severin in Near Dark.

Even more cool vampires thanks to Katherine Bigelow’s western horror, a film that was staked at the box office by Schumacher’s more commercial effort. Which is a shame, as Near Dark is one of the coolest entries in the genre, taking Aliens stars Lance Henrickson, Janette Goldstein, and Bill Paxton, and turning them into a vampire version of the Manson family, most memorably when they eat and drink the patrons of a honky-tonk bar.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

New Line Cinema Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Wes Craven gave us extreme horror in the 1970s though Last House on the Left and The Hills Have Eyes, while he re-invented and reinvigorated the slasher genre in the 1990s via Scream. But he’s probably best remembered for writing and directing A Nightmare on Elm Street, thereby giving us ultimate boogeyman Freddy Krueger. Freddy is a spectacular villain, and the fact that he can enter and kill in your dreams makes Nightmare the ultimate high-concept horror.

Poltergeist (1982)

MGM Ghostly goings-on in Poltergeist.

Poltergeist comes courtesy of another horror legend in the shape of Tobe Hooper, whose Texas Chain Saw Massacre casts a bloody shadow over the genre. This was his first studio horror, telling the tale of a family being attacked by malevolent ghosts in their home. The budget was big, the scares were intense, and the box office was huge, with Poltergeist grossing more than 10 times its budget. Plus, who can forget that clown?

The Shining (1980)

Warner Bros. Jack Nicholson goes after his family in The Shining.

There’s a case to be made for The Shining being the scariest film of the 1980s; a match made in hell that’s directed by master filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, and (loosely) based on a novel by master of horror Stephen King. Jack Nicholson tears up the screen as a struggling writer who takes his family to a remote hotel where he loses his mind, with truly terrifying results.

Society (1989)

Wild Street Pictures Society might be the sickest film on this list.

Society is the most obscure movie here, maybe because the sick and twisted nature of both plot and visuals meant it struggled to break into the mainstream. But Brian Yuzna’s best film is a wicked black comedy, about a kid investigating what his family get up to behind closed doors, and about how the rich live off the poor, in this case literally.

The Thing (1982)

Universal Pictures Kurt Russell hunting the alien that’s hunting him in The Thing.

Our one director, one film rule means that John Carpenter’s The Fog, Christine, Prince of Darkness, and They Live all fail to make this list, but good as they are, they pale in comparison to The Thing. A remake of sci-fi classic The Thing From Another World, the film revolves around a research team in Antarctica hunting a shape-shifting alien that can take human form. Kurt Russell leads the cast, but The Thing’s real star is Rob Bottin’s messy make-up and creature effects.

Where to stream ’80s horror movies?

With different streaming services having different catalogues in different territories, and some of them crossing over, the best way to see where your favourite 1980s horror movies are available is by checking out our dedicated horror movies guides.

For the best horror movies on Netflix, click here.

For the finest scary movies on Amazon Prime, head here.

And for tales of terror on Hulu, go here.