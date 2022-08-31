How to watch Nope at home – where to stream online

Nope, the new extraterrestrial horror from Jordan Peele, is one of the best films to hit cinemas this year – and now, you can watch Nope from the comfort of your own home.

Peele’s pop culture reputation has evolved rapidly in just five years. Once recognized as the renowned comic behind Key & Peele, Get Out made him a horror household name.

After winning the Oscar for Best Screenplay, he went on to make Us, another smash-hit horror, as well as producing BlacKkKlansman and Candyman.

He’s three-for-three with Nope, reuniting with Daniel Kaluuya for a wondrous, frightening sci-fi adventure in the vein of Signs. It’s already grossed more than $148 million worldwide.

Universal Pictures Nope is one of the best films of 2022.

Where can you watch Nope at home?

In the US, Nope is available to rent from Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, and other on-demand platforms, at a price point of $19.99. It’s not yet available to purchase on-demand, and the rental lasts for 48 hours.

In the UK, the film is not available to rent or buy, so you’ll need a VPN to access the premium rental.

It’s likely Nope will arrive on UK platforms (such as Sky Store or Prime Video) sometime in late September with a price point of £15.99 for a premium rental, also known as a ‘Home Premiere.’

Is Nope on streaming?

Nope currently isn’t available to stream. While an exact date hasn’t been announced, it’s likely Nope will be available in the US on Peacock from around September 6, considering other Universal films hit the platform 45 days after their theatrical release.

A UK streaming destination for Nope hasn’t been announced yet, so you’ll probably need a VPN to watch Nope on streaming if you don’t want to pay for the premium rental.

Nope Blu-ray release date

There is currently no official home entertainment release date for Nope.

However, we do know the film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and they’re available to pre-order now through Amazon and other retailers.

Zavvi Zavvi is offering an exclusive 4K steelbook.

You can also pre-order an exclusive 4K Ultra HD steelbook on Zavvi.

The film will likely be available to buy on physical media before the end of the year, with several websites showing an estimated release window of December 2022.

We’ll update this article upon further announcements.