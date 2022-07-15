Scream 6 originally included Sidney, Neve Campbell confirms

Cameron Frew . 47 minutes ago

The story of Scream 6 originally included Sidney Prescott, the franchise’s longtime protagonist, according to Neve Campbell.

While Ghostface’s mask may be the first image that comes to mind when you think of Scream, the movies have always been anchored on one character above everyone else: Sidney, first portrayed by Campbell in the original 1996 shocker.

Through four sequels, she’s been the thematic throughline to all of Woodsboro’s bloody terror, even returning to her hometown for Scream 5, this year’s successful revival for the series.

However, back in June, news emerged that Campbell wouldn’t be returning for a sixth entry – not because the story was moving on from Sidney, but because she wasn’t offered enough money.

Scream 6 story included Sidney, according to Neve Campbell

During a recent panel at Mad Monster Party Arizona, Campbell confirmed that Sidney was part of the original plans for Scream 6.

While not going into too much detail, she said: “There were plans for Sidney, and they are no longer, unfortunately. I’m sure they’ll make a good movie.”

Dimension Films Neve Campbell in the original Scream.

In her initial statement regarding the sequel, Campbell said: “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream.

“I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

Her co-stars have come to her defense in the weeks since, with David Arquette calling on fans to demand her return and Matthew Lillard describing the pay dispute as “infuriating.”

Scream 6 casts Ready or Not’s Samara Weaving

While the movie is surrounded by the controversy of Campbell’s absence, fresh casting news has been released courtesy of Bloody Disgusting: Ready or Not’s Samara Weaving is reuniting with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for the film, as well as co-star Henry Czerny.

Tony Revolori, who starred in The Grand Budapest Hotel and the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy as Flash Thompson, has also joined the sequel.

Courteney Cox will reprise her role of Gale Weathers – place your bets on her death now – alongside Hayden Panettiere as Scream 4‘s Kirby Reed, with the latter return generating major hype among fans.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega are also reprising their roles from the fifth movie.

Scream 6 is set to hit cinemas on March 31, 2023.