How to watch Barbie – is it streaming?

Millions of people across the world are flocking to cinemas to see Barbie – but is it streaming, and will it come to Netflix? Here’s what you need to know.

We’ve just had one of the biggest weekends in box office history, and it didn’t involve sequels or superheroes: it was a battle between Barbie and Oppenheimer, two movies from top directors at the peak of their powers.

However, rather than nailing their pink flags to the mast or becoming destroyer of Barbieland, audiences have turned their releases into the ultimate double-feature event: Barbenheimer.

So, if you’ve indulged in a big-screen day out and want to revisit it, or perhaps you’re waiting for it to drop at home, here’s how to watch Barbie and if and when it’ll come to streaming.

Is Barbie on streaming?

Barbie isn’t available to stream right now.

It arrived in cinemas on July 21, and given it’s currently a major draw for theaters, don’t expect to see it on any streaming platform anytime soon.

There’s a trajectory to watch out for: the movie will likely become available to rent or buy digitally first, before it comes to Max. The movie is distributed by Warner Bros., so it’s guaranteed to drop on Max eventually.

As for when that’ll be, it depends on box office performance. Evil Dead Rise’s digital release came less than a month after it hit cinemas, but it only grossed $146.5 million worldwide, while Barbie has already raked in $337 million. The Batman came to HBO Max 46 days after its theatrical release, so the absolute earliest we’ll see it on streaming will be early September.

Will Barbie come to Netflix?

No, Barbie won’t come to Netflix – at least for a long time.

As it’s a Warner Bros. movie, it’ll remain on Max until such time it’s licensed to another streaming platform such as Netflix, Prime Video, or another service.

