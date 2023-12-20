Avengers: Secret Wars will reportedly be 5 hours long & two parts

Avengers: Secret Wars will reportedly be a massive five hour long project that will be split into two parts and released in a staggered launch.

The future of the MCU is very much up in the air at the moment as a result of Kang actor Jonathan Major’s being found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Majors, who was set to play the next big villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was fired just days ago.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, fans are wondering what the next phase of the MCU will look like given the likes of Loki season 2 and Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania had already established Kang as the next big bad.

Article continues after ad

According to insider Jeff Sneider, the next big Avengers film is “basically shaping up to be “a giant five-hour movie with a year-long intermission,” according to one source.”

While this is yet to be confirmed by Disney, this sounds similar to the way in which the team handled Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The two movies were shot back to back and released almost exactly a year apart, essentially a giant movie split into the two parts.

Article continues after ad

However, it is still unclear this new group of Avengers will be taking on in the films. With rumors of Tobey Maguire returning as well as many other actors, there is a chance Marvel could bring back an old villain to step into the role of Kang.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Regardless, Sneider also explained how he believes Marvel has had a backup plan in place for some time, further stating, “for a while now, despite Marvel’s defeating silence, it has been clear that the company had certain plans in place in the event that Majors was found guilty. I previously said as much on The Hot Mic podcast that I co-host with John Rocha.

Article continues after ad

I said that the next Avengers movie would not be called The Kang Dynasty and that it sounded like Marvel was searching for one writer — who ended up being Michael Waldron — and one director to effectively tackle a two-part Secret Wars movie that would serve as the conclusion of the Avengers Saga.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all things Marvel in the coming weeks and months.

For all the latest TV and Movies news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.