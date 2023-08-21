Avengers: Secret Wars rumored to recast original Avengers

Avengers: Secret Wars, set to be the ending of Marvel’s Phase 6, is rumored to recast some fan favorite characters.

It may be hard to believe, but the movie juggernaut that is Avengers: Endgame premiered just four years ago in 2019.

Bringing together characters from all over the MCU, it was really a love letter to the original six Avengers — Iron Man, Captain America, Hawkeye, Hulk, Thor, and Black Widow — as some of the actors stepped away from their roles for good.

However, as Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Kang Dynasty are the next entries into the Avengers canon, it seems like Secret Wars is set to recast the iconic roster of Avengers fans have come to know.

Secrets Wars to recast original Avengers through multiverse

According to ComicBookMovie.com, Avengers: Secret Wars is set up to be “a soft reboot,” serving as a “send-off for not only the entirety of the Fox-Verse, but the MCU that we’ve all grown to love.”

It also reported that the movie could be an “all new, all different MCU, presumably thanks to a new Sacred Timeline,” which would see new actors in the roles of the original Avengers, aka Iron Man, Captain America, Hawkeye, Hulk, Thor, and Black Widow.

The MCU Disney+ shows have already set up a successor for some of the OGs, with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfield) being the new Hawkeye and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) taking over for Black Widow, but the rest of the roster has not been filled out yet as new heroes like Shang-Chi and Ms. Marvel have been introduced to round out the crew.

If these rumors are correct, then the next generation of Marvel fans will have a brand new Avengers team to look to for the future Phases of the franchise.

