Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Release date, cast, plot, & more

Aquaman 2 is making its waves soon, so here’s everything we know about the upcoming DCEU movie.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to make a splash later this year, but there’s been suprisingly little talks about it.

Despite the first movie being a smash success, Aquaman 2 is currently without any form of promotional material. This is likely due to the current shakeups that are happening within the DCEU, as new helmer James Gunn is cutting many projects loose to make way for a new DC franchise.

So, if you’re wondering what’s actually happening with Aquaman, here’s everything we know about Aquaman 2 so far.

Aquaman 2 release date: When is it coming out?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 20, 2023.

The film could be delayed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes, though this currently doesn’t seem to be the case. However, the film was previously scheduled to release a year prior on December 16, 2022, but was postponed to March 17, 2023, and then to December 2023.

The movie began production in early June 2021, with Jason Momoa landing in London to start filming in July 2021. Production wrapped in January 2022, though it reportedly went through three sets of reshoots afterwards.

Aquaman 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, sadly as of wiring there is no trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

For now, check out the trailer for the first film below to get you up to speed:

Aquaman 2 cast: Who is working on the movie?

The main cast for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is as follows:

Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman

Amber Heard as Mera

Yahya Abdul – Mateen II as Black Manta

– Patrick Wilson as Orm

Willem Dafoe as Nuidis

Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry

Nicole Kidman as Atlanna

Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus

Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin

Vincent Regan as Atlan

Jani Zhao as Stingray

Indya Moore as Karshon

Pilou Asbæk as an undisclosed role

Momoa also helped with the writing of the movie, alongside writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and director James Wan.

Aquaman 2 plot: What happens in the sequel?

While there is no official plot for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, James Wan has hinted at a lot of things.

At the DC FanDome panel in August 2020, he stated, “The second one is a little bit more serious, a little more relevant to the world we’re living in today. That’s where it wants to go.”

And in an interview with Total Film, Wan explained more: “Well, the first movie took a lot of people by surprise, right? And that’s partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world…People were taken aback that I didn’t throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn’t feel that would have been right for it. So, with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I’ve already laid the foundation.”

The movie is set to cover something akin to the lost kingdom of Atlantis, known here as Necrus. In the comics, Necrus is a vanishing city, reappearing in different spots through the magic of technology.

This article will be updated when we learn more.

