American Pie 5: Seann William Scott teases idea & talks for sequel

American Pie 5 may finally be in the works, according to Seann William Scott, who says they have an idea and they’ve “started talking” about it.

The raunchy, crude comedy franchise began with 1999’s American Pie, a seminal coming-of-age movie about four high school boys who make a pact to lose their virginity. It spawned two direct sequels: American Pie 2 (the best of the lot) and American Pie: The Wedding.

And then Band Camp happened, the first in a long line of direct-to-DVD “American Pie Presents” spinoffs that vary from barely watchable (The Naked Mile) to appalling (Beta House). We also had the female-led Girls Rules in 2020, which has a 30% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

However, in 2012, the original cast came together for American Reunion, a movie that was ahead of its time in the age of legacy sequels – and they might be coming back again.

Seann William Scott teases American Pie 5

In a new interview with Comic Book, Scott was asked if he’d ever consider reprising his role as Stifler in another American Pie movie.

“I don’t know, I just love the character so much. We have to have a great idea, and especially these days, it has to be awesome,” he said.

“You know, comedy is tough, and they have always been tough, but you know, comedies have really changed. But I think, honestly, we have been talking about an idea. I had one and I still have one that we’ve literally just recently started talking about.

“It would be so much fun to see, I think. Fun, but also really fascinating to see a guy like Stifler in his mid-forties today trying to figure things out.

“A guy who hasn’t really changed that much, but the world has changed, you know, what would his life be like? Is there a fun end to a story? I don’t know if it’ll ever happen.”

In September last year, a new American Pie was reported to be in development, but it’d be a “fresh take” on the franchise.

