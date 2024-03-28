A new Chucky movie is in the works — but there’s a catch

Chucky fans are already hyped for next movie in the franchise — but Don Mancini’s latest project might come at a price.

A new Chucky movie is officially on the way courtesy of original Child’s Play director Don Mancini — and it’s safe to say that fans of the franchise are hyped.

However, there might already be a catch to the announcement, with fans believing that this could affect the plans for Season 4 of the TV show.

“Might be a sign the series is about to end then with Season 3,” one fan responded to the news on X/Twitter.

Article continues after ad

“He said he wants to make a Season 4,” one fan replied about Don Mancini, with the first fan clarifying, “He said before he has plans for 5 seasons but that depends on ratings. I have no idea how well Season 3 is doing or will do. With that said I would prefer they didn’t over-stretch the series because a lot of shows go on to long.”

Article continues after ad

Speaking on the Scream Dreams podcast, Mancini explained: “I want to keep doing new movies and, in fact, I’m in the early stages of starting to develop one now, which is designed to work in tandem with the TV show. You know, the ongoing attempt to try to conquer the universe with Chucky.”

Article continues after ad

No details for the unnamed Chucky movie have been confirmed — neither has the film been officially confirmed. As for Season 4 of the TV show, Mancini and the cast are still waiting on a renewal from Syfy and USA Network.

“I have an idea for Season 4 of the show which if we get the pickup, that’s what we’ll do,” Mancini told UPI. “People will see what it is at that point.”

Season 3 Part 2 is set to premiere sometime in May. Check out even more amazing movies to stream this month.