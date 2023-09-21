American Horror Story Season 12 cast: All actors & characters
Back for its thirteenth year, the American Horror Story Season 12 cast is already leaving a lasting impression – here’s your guide to the characters we know so far.
With new recruits such as Kim Kardashian and Julie White joining longtime franchise actors including Emma Roberts and Denis O’Hare, the latest season is sure to bridge the best of both worlds.
Officially titled American Horror Story: Delicate, the story of Season 12 follows a young A-list actress who is convinced that someone – or something – is stopping her from successfully getting pregnant.
With Episode 1 now available to watch, here’s everything we know about the American Horror Story Season 12 cast.
Contents
- Anna Alcott: Emma Roberts
- Siobhan Corbyn: Kim Kardashian
- Meg: Cara Delevingne
- Dexter Harding: Matt Czuchry
- Nicolette: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
- Io Preecher: Julie White
- Dr. Andrew Hill: Denis O’Hare
- Billie Lourd
- Leslie Grossman
- Zachary Quinto
American Horror Story Season 12 cast & characters
With episodes airing weekly, the full involvement of the American Horror Story Season 12 cast is yet to be revealed.
While fans wait in suspense, find a full rundown of the characters in Delicate below.
Anna Alcott: Emma Roberts
As the leading lady of Season 12, all eyes are on Emma Roberts as she takes up the role of Anna Alcott.
An A-list actress who’s on the rise and making a name for herself, Alcott is turning her attention to balancing her newfound fame and a private family life. On a challenging IVF journey at the same time, Alcott begins to feel as though someone is purposefully stopping her from getting pregnant, though her closest friends all dismiss her claims.
Roberts is a key figure in the American Horror Story franchise, having already appeared in Coven, Freak Show, Apocalypse, and 1984. She’s also appeared in creator Ryan Murphy’s other horror hit, Scream Queens.
Siobhan Corbyn: Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is probably the most surprising casting pick of the bunch, making her acting debut in the Season 12 cast of American Horror Story.
She takes on the role of Siobhan, Alcott’s best friend, confidante, and mentor. Always staying composed and collected, she’s the natural opposite of the always-anxious Alcott. In line with the show’s style, Siobhan’s introduction could suggest that she’s already harboring some darker secrets of her own.
Kardashian is best known for reality appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians. She’s also due to have a voice-over role for the Paw Patrol movie in the next few months.
Meg: Cara Delevingne
Model-turned-actor Cara Delevingne is one of the new additions to the franchise, having previously starred in Paper Towns, Suicide Squad, and Only Murders in the Building.
In the American Horror Story Season 12 cast, Delevingne is playing the role of Meg, who fans still don’t know too much about. Going by what we have seen so far, Meg is most likely a medical professional helping Alcott on her IVF journey.
Dexter Harding: Matt Czuchry
You might recognize new American Horror Story star Matt Czuchry from The Good Wife or his role as Rory’s boyfriend Logan in Gilmore Girls.
In Season 12 he’s playing the role of Alcott’s husband, Dexter Harding. He is one of the naysayers against her claims of something else going on in her pregnancy journey, claiming she is overthinking things. At the same time, he’s enthusiastic to start a family.
Nicolette: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Though this is Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s first appearance in the American Horror Story cast, she’s best known for working on Murphy’s show Pose as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista, which she ended up winning an Emmy for.
This time around, she’s taking up the role of Nicolette, though the bones of her character are yet to be revealed.
Io Preecher: Julie White
With a scary name and scary-looking outfit, Julie White’s character Io Preecher is one of the darker figures in Alcott’s pregnancy journey.
With a red cloak looking like it’s come straight out of David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers, what she’s fully capable of is still yet to be seen. Fans might know White from the Transformers series, playing Sam Witwicky’s mom.
Dr. Andrew Hill: Denis O’Hare
Another stalwart in the American Horror Story cast, Denis O’Hare has already put performances in through multiple seasons, including Murder House, Freak Show, and Hotel.
So far, all we have for O’Hare’s latest outing in the franchise is a name – Dr. Andrew Hill. It makes the most sense that he’ll also be involved in Alcott’s pregnancy issues.
Billie Lourd
Spanning across multiple Murphy productions, Billie Lourd is heading back to American Horror Story after her most recent appearance in 1984.
Her role in Season 12 is as of yet undisclosed, though she can briefly be seen in the show’s teaser trailer.
Leslie Grossman
Another 1984 star, Leslie Grossman is also making her way back into the American Horror Story fold.
Her role also remains undisclosed for the time being. Alongside 1984, Grossman also appeared in Cult and Apocalypse.
Zachary Quinto
Rounding out the American Horror Story Season 12 cast is Zachary Quinto, who was previously seen in Murder House, Asylum, and NYC.
Once again, we don’t know Quinto’s exact involvement yet – though if his past performances are anything to go by, it’s sure to be a memorable character.
