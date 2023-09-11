Creator Ryan Murphy is heading into his 12th consecutive year of the horror anthology series, but is American Horror Story Season 12 based on a book?

So far, Murphy has taken inspiration from a wide range of terrifying tales, from the real-life supernatural mysteries of Roanoke to the 2016 election of President Trump in Cult. One thing is for certain – when you watch American Horror Story, you never quite know what to expect.

Fans of American Horror Story will be pleased that the show has already been renewed for a 13th season ahead of Season 12 premiering, which is set to star the likes of Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian.

But where has Murphy got his inspiration from this time, and is it based on a book? Here’s everything you need to know about the origins of American Horror Story Season 12.

Is American Horror Story Season 12: Delicate based on a book?

Yes. American Horror Story Season 12 is set to be based on Danielle Valentine’s novel of a similar name, Delicate Condition.

With the book only being published in early August 2023, the TV show has quickly jumped on the story before many viewers have even had a chance to read it.

After it took Valentine over three years to write, the story of Delicate Condition follows New York based actress Anna as she deals with newfound fame alongside various failed rounds of IVF.

Emma Roberts is taking the role of Anna, while Kim Kardashian plays opposite her as close friend and confidante Siobhan.

“It has been purely thrilling to watch it happen,” Valentine said about the making of American Horror Story Season 12 during an interview with EW. “This is manifestation if I ever heard it.”

While Anna gets to grips with her fame, she becomes convinced that someone is purposefully stopping her from trying to get pregnant. What follows is a horrible case of paranoia, resulting in a doctor telling Anna that she’s miscarried while she can still feel the baby inside her.

“It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy,” Valentine explains about the original story. “It’s a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they’re going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don’t talk about for strange reasons.

“I was really much more inspired by Alien, which I think will also give readers an idea of where I’m taking this.”

Though Roberts’ role is already well documented, less is known about how Kardashian will fit into Anna’s story. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy had stated scribe Halley Feiffer describing Siobhan as “a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role.”

