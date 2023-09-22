How to watch American Horror Story Season 12: Delicate outside the US
American Horror Story: Delicate, the highly anticipated 12th season of the FX series, is here – so here’s where to watch it and how you can stream it outside the US.
Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s twisted, gnarly anthology series began in 2011 with Murder House, following a family’s bizarre experiences after moving into a notorious mansion in LA with one of the grisliest pasts in America.
It was a smash hit, drawing strong ratings and reviews, which paved the way for a deliciously dark roster of other stories – you can find out what all the names of the other seasons mean here.
Season 12, titled Delicate, recently had its premiere, but not everyone may be able to watch it yet – so, here’s how you can watch and stream the new episodes of American Horror Story.
How to watch and stream American Horror Story Season 12 with a VPN
American Horror Story Season 12 is currently airing on FX and it’s available to stream on Hulu – and with a VPN, you can access it wherever you are.
In the UK, American Horror Story is expected to come to Disney Plus, but no such release date has been announced. It could drop on the streamer within the next month, but if you want to avoid anything being spoiled for you and watch along in the US, there are a few things you’ll need to do, and they’re all super simple:
- Install a secure and reliable VPN (like ExpressVPN) on your device
- Connect your VPN to a server in the US
- Head over to Hulu
- Enjoy watching American Horror Story Season 12
As for exactly when it’ll be on streaming, the series is airing on Wednesdays at 10pm ET on FX, with episodes arriving on Hulu the next day.
You may run into one difficulty if you’re outside the US trying to set up a Hulu account: it may require a credit card or PayPal account registered in the US, or an online gift card. The latter option is the easiest, and you can find them on Amazon.
American Horror Story Season 12: Delicate is on FX and Hulu now.
Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.