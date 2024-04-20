TV & Movies

M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie may have a heartwarming origin story

Kayla Harrington
Josh Hartnett and Ariel Donoghue in TrapWarner Bros. Pictures

M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming movie Trap may have been made in part by the director’s dedication to his daughter.

M. Night Shyamalan‘s upcoming horror film Trap features a fictional pop star named Lady Raven, played by Shyamalan’s real daughter Saleka, and she could be the main reason behind the film’s creation.

Trap follows a father (Josh Hartnett) who has taken his pre-teen daughter (Ariel Donoghue) to see her favorite pop singer Lady Raven, but the entire concert is actually a trap for a notorious serial killer known as The Butcher.

Though the trailer reveals that Hartnett is The Butcher, Shyamalan is known for his creative twists, so fans are already excited to see where the movie goes.

But, the mere existence of the movie could stem from the fact that the director’s eldest daughter, Saleka, is an up-and-coming R&B singer and her father is partly using this movie to help further her career.

Shyamalan has worked with Saleka on projects in the past with the singer providing the song “Remain” for the soundtrack to the movie Old and releasing two EPs for the series Servant, which Shyamalan produced.

However, Trap will be the first time Saleka will take center stage for one of her father’s projects and the movie will feature several original songs from her, so there’s a high probability that Shyamalan is using part of this movie’s draw to help expose his daughter to a whole new audience.

