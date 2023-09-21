Emma Roberts apologizes to American Horror Story co-star for misgendering on set

American Horror Story star Angelica Ross has revealed that Emma Roberts called her to apologize after misgendering Ross while working on set together.

During a recent Instagram Live, actress Angelica Ross alleged that her co-star Emma Roberts purposely misgendered her while working together on the set of American Horror Story: 1984.

After the two were referred to as “ladies”, Roberts allegedly looked at Ross before stating “Don’t you mean lady?” Ross, a trans woman, said her blood was “boiling” after the incident but didn’t speak up at the time out of fear she would be seen as a “problem”.

Following the Live and within 24 hours of posting, Ross took to Twitter to give fans an update and reveal Roberts had reached out to her.

Thanking Roberts for calling, Ross revealed that her co-star had reached out to apologize as she had “[recognized her] behavior was not that of an ally”.

Ross said, “I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform.”

While fans pointed out that an apology was the “bare minimum”, many still praised Roberts for contacting Ross directly rather than posting “some video on Instagram”

Some, however, felt Roberts’ actions were nonetheless performative and not sincere, with one person writing, “The apology only came because she was caught”.

