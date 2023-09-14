She might have produced some of the best one-liners in reality TV show history, but Kim Kardashian is now making her acting debut in American Horror Story Season 12.

Best known for onscreen appearances in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians, Kim isn’t nervous in front of a camera but typically stars as herself.

Alongside voicing a role in the new Paw Patrol movie, Kardashian is now making the jump into acting, adding another of many strings to her bow. Most recently she’s been known for shifting into the legal system, using her status to work on the Justice Project and better prison reforms.

Given her lack of experience, Kardashian’s casting in a main role comes as a surprise to many. Before Delicate gets started, here’s everything we know about her role in American Horror Story Season 12.

Who is Kim Kardashian playing in American Horror Story Season 12?

Kardashian’s character in American Horror Story: Delicate is called Siobhan, acting as the best friend and confidante of main character Anna (Emma Roberts).

Siobhan supports Anna through her journey to try and get pregnant, resulting in multiple attempts of IVF. She’s also on hand to lend an ear to Anna’s struggles with her newfound fame, which has accelerated at an alarming rate.

“You are an A-list star now,” Kardashian is seen telling Roberts in the American Horror Story Season 12 trailer. “Focus on the good.”

“Do you want an Oscar?” she follows up with later. “Do you want it as much as a baby?”

Aside from these clues, Kardashian’s full involvement in the season remains unknown. According to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Ryan Murphy explained that scribe Halley Feiffer described the character of Siobhan as “a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role.”

Why is Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story?

There isn’t a clear answer for why Kardashian is appearing in American Horror Story: Delicate.

The move is true to Kardashian’s personality, who is known for having influence and multiple areas and giving numerous outlets a try. Whether she will continue to act after this role is also unknown.

Taking to a Twitter Q&A in June 2023, Kardashian explained how pleased she was to be playing the character of Siobhan.

“It’s gonna be gooooooodddd!!!! And scary!” she said. “It’s the most fun!!!! I’m having the best time!!!”

Murphy was also quick to sing his praises for Kardashian’s involvement with Season 12.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

