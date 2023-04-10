American Horror Story Season 12: Everything we know – cast, plot, more

Here’s everything we know about American Horror Story Season 12, including a surprising casting announcement.

Anthology series American Horror Story’s 12th season promises even more twists, turns, and shocks thanks to some big changes to the story and cast.

Whereas the previous 11 seasons were notable for telling one original creepy tale, the next season will apparently be the first to adapt an upcoming book.

Let’s take a look at all the biggest details that have been revealed about American Horror Story Season 12.

While there is no official release date confirmed, The Hollywood Reporter states that Season 12 is most likely to premiere sometime in summer 2023.

We will update this space when new information regarding the release date becomes available.

AHS Season 12: Who has been cast?

Veteran of the series Emma Roberts is set to return for Season 12, but she will be joined by reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Though Kardashian has done some smaller acting parts in the past, including a stint hosting Saturday Night Live, this will be her first major acting role.

In addition to Roberts and Kardashian, Gilmore Girls alum Matt Czuchry will join for the 12th season.

American Horror Story Season 12: What do we know of the plot?

The series, which is titled Delicate, is rumored to be based off Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition. The book is reportedly about “a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

