How many seasons of American Horror Story are there?

It might be the most popular Ryan Murphy creation of the bunch, so there’s plenty more to come. Here’s everything you need to know about how many American Horror Story seasons there are.

Starting back in 2011, the horror anthology series presents fans with a distinctly different storyline within each season. Because of this, there’s no set order to watch the show.

Starring the likes of Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, and Emma Roberts, American Horror Story has had a rocky relationship with its audience and is now looking to make a comeback with its latest installment American Horror Story: Delicate.

Before we get to the new, we have to visit what came before. Here’s everything we know about how many seasons AHS has.

How many seasons does American Horror Story have?

FX

American Horror Story currently has 12 seasons.

Ranging from anywhere between 9-13 episodes, each season is vastly different from the next. No two seasons have the same cast, same premise, or same creative team.

Check out the list of current AHS seasons below:

Murder House

Asylum

Coven

Freak Show

Hotel

Roanoke

Cult

Apocalypse

1984

Double Feature

NYC

Delicate

Each season has aired annually since 2011. The earlier seasons continue to be the biggest hit with fans, while some viewers highlight issues with writing and plot in more recent installments.

Some seasons, such as 1984, have managed to reignite the spark for American Horror Story with exceptional craft and impeccable comedic timing.

Could there be an American Horror Story spin-off show?

FX

It’s unlikely that more will be done with AHS, although a shorter anthology spin-off was created years later, titled American Horror Stories. With separate stories being in episodes rather than seasons, the show has flown largely under the radar compared to its predecessor.

Murphy had previously stated that he wanted to do more with the witches from Coven, who did eventually reappear in Apocalypse – meaning that there could be further cross-overs down the line. There are supposedly links between all of the seasons, though some of them have been a little too vague to prove.

In the meantime, Murphy has sort of created spin-offs in the form of Scream Queens and American Crime Story. While Scream Queens only lasted for 2 seasons, American Crime Story carries on in the anthology format. Cast members from American Horror Story have appeared in both shows.

What do we know about American Horror Story: Delicate?

FX

American Horror Story: Delicate, the show’s twelfth season, is now airing on FX. It will be comprised of two halves, with 5 episodes airing now and the rest at some point in early 2024.

Starring Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian, the season focuses on an actress who is desperate to have a family while balancing a public life that is growing increasingly out of control.

You can find out everything we know about Delicate here.

