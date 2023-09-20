American Horror Story star accuses Emma Roberts of misgendering her

FX show American Horror Story has mostly managed to stay away from controversy – but all might change thanks to allegations against Emma Roberts from one of its stars.

While Roberts has been a regular across multiple seasons, Angelica Ross has only appeared in Double Feature and 1984, with the latter starring alongside Roberts.

Though all might have seemed well on the set of 1984, Ross has alleged that more has been going on between the two than meets the eye.

Roberts was also called out for her alleged behavior outside of the show following reports of domestic violence against her then-boyfriend – and fellow American Horror Story star – Evan Peters.

Angelica Ross accuses Emma Roberts of misgendering her on American Horror Story set

According to a recent Instagram Live, Ross has alleged that Roberts misgendered her while on the set of 1984.

“She [Roberts] goes, ‘John, Angelica’s being mean.’ And I know she’s not being for real, she’s just being whatever,” Ross explains in the clip.

“John is like, ‘Okay Ladies, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.’ She then looks at me as she goes ‘Don’t you mean lady?’ and turns around and covers her mouth.

“She can’t see that I’m looking at her deadass through the camera and thinking… what the f*ck did you just say?”

Ross continued: “She walked away and my blood is boiling. I think, ‘If I say something, it’s going to be me that’s the problem.’ I know this because there is someone who spoke up about what [Roberts] was doing and they got repercussions from it.

“I’m thinking ‘I’m done.’ I didn’t speak to that b*tch the entire time after that. We had scenes together and I never spoke to her. She could feel the energy coming off of me… B*tch, don’t play me. You’ve been playing mind games with everybody on the set and everybody has been waiting for the moment that you would get me.”

This comes straight after the news that series creator Ryan Murphy reportedly “ghosted” Ross over her idea for a Black women-led series of American Horror Story.

