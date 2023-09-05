Ahsoka: Starkiller actor Sam Witwer confirms he has role
The new Star Wars show might already be off to a strong start, but it’s possibly about to get even better thanks to longtime fan favorite Sam Witwer in Ahsoka.
Actor Sam Witwer is no stranger to the world of Star Wars, having previously portrayed Starkiller in The Force Unleashed and featuring in shows like The Clone Wars. So far, it’s been unclear how involved Witwer would be with Ahsoka, having already been credited in the first few episodes under “Additional Voices.”
Ahsoka is currently focusing on the action after the fall of the Empire, following former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) as she investigates an emerging threat in a vulnerable galaxy.
While four episodes have currently been released, it’s only been since Ahsoka began airing that Witwer has been able to say more about his involvement – and fans think he’s playing Marrok. The actor is also well-known for roles in Being Human, and Smallville.
Star Wars favorite Sam Witwer confirms he’s in Ahsoka
During a recent Instagram livestream, Witwer has revealed why he has been so quiet since Ahsoka made its way onto screens.
“I can’t really talk about stuff like that except that there’s a show that I watched and I really liked it,” he said about Ahsoka.
“I don’t know what the rules are. Honestly, I was just about to say that I didn’t work on Ahsoka but I did, so yeah I don’t think I can say anything but that I’m proud of Dave [Filoni].”
Creator Dave Filoni comes to Ahsoka fresh from his work on other Star Wars projects including Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, and Clone Wars, meaning he has previously worked with Witwer.
However, Witwer also revealed on the livestream that starring in The Mandalorian was also a possibility at one point in time.
“I got put on a shortlist on Mandalorian for some role and I thought maybe that was from Dave [Filoni], but then I found out it was actually form casting,” he explained.
“Casting came up with the idea. The way they do it, I guess, is they put a bunch of people on a list, and then the producers pick someone,” Witwer said. “So, I relayed that to Dave, and I think it was awkward because I was saying, ‘When I’m on the show’ and this and that.
“But what I was actually trying to say was I actually took myself off that list because I don’t want to mess with your show. I was trying to say that.”
