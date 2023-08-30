Episode 3 of Ahsoka featured the welcome return of a fan-favorite character – here’s how it went down.

Ahsoka debuted on Disney+ last week with two episodes, titled ‘Master and Apprentice’ and ‘Toil and Trouble’.

You can read our review of Episode 1 here, and our review of Episode 2 here. But the big revelation was that the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn might not be dead.

And while Thrawn doesn’t actually return in the latest episode of the Star Wars series – titled ‘Time to Fly’ – another hugely popular character does make an appearance. So, beware of Ahsoka Episode 3 SPOILERS below.

Ahsoka: Fan-favorite returns in Episode 3

Fan-favorite Mon Mothma makes an appearance early on in Season 1 Episode 3 of Ahsoka, and she’s once again played by Irish actress Genevieve O’Reilly.

The cameo occurs when Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) meets with Mothma – who at this point is Chancellor of the New Republic – as well as several Senators.

Lucasfilm

Chancellor Mothma first asks about Hera’s son, then they get down to business, with Syndulla warning about the dangers of Imperial loyalists, and claiming that their leader Thrawn is very much alive.

Mothma is keen to hear Hera out, but the Senators are dismissive of her claims, and unwilling to send resources her way so she can build a task force to investigate.

It’s a tense exchange; one that ends with Chancellor Mothma sending Hera out of the room so she can speak with her colleagues.

Who is Mon Mothma?

Mon Mothma first appeared as the leader of the Rebel Alliance in Return of the Jedi, where she was played by Caroline Blakiston.

Genevieve O’Reilly than took the reins in Revenge of the Sith, though most of her scenes were cut. She did have a more prominent role in the 2016 prequel movie Rogue One, however.

Mon Mothma came to the forefront in the Disney+ series Andor, where fans got to see her commitment to the cause, as well as Mothma’s brilliant political manoeuvring in her efforts to oppose the Galactic Empire.

Expect the character to return in future episodes of Ahsoka, while Mon Mothma will also be back in Season 2 of Andor.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-3 are available on Disney+ now.

