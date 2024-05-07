Insane 2024 horror movie with a twist hits 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

One of 2024’s newest horror movies has just hit 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s one with a creative twist.

In A Violent Nature is shaping up to be one of 2024’s most-anticipated horror movies, thanks to some very positive early feedback. At the time of writing, the horror movie has hit 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 38 critic reviews, and it proves that taking big swings within the genre can often pay off.

You see, In A Violent Nature is no average slasher fare. Instead, this story is told from the perspective of the killer. According to early reviews, the new movie features some truly toe-curling kills, and puts a much-needed twist on movies of its kind.

The film’s official description reveals that it follows Johnny, “a vengeful undead brute, as he methodically slaughters a group of campers in the wilderness after they remove a pendant from his resting grounds.”

Praising the film, Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com wrote: “It is a gore-fest that is splendidly committed to the bit,” while Rob Hunter from Film School Rejects said: “It’s only January, but one of the kills executed so beautifully by In a Violent Nature feels like a shoo-in for the year’s best and most memorable.”

Meanwhile, Kelly McClure from Salon.com said of the film: “In a Violent Nature is the slasher you have been waiting for — enthralling, innovative, with a sense of humor, and possessing an aura of the grave.”

“It’s a rare treat and a fantastic exercise in taking a genre in the opposite direction that everyone else has tried,” said Austen Goslin from Polygon.

A high Rotten Tomatoes score isn’t the only thing this horror flick is getting — it’s also developing a reputation. According to Film Updates, an audience member vomited during a screening at the Chicago Critics Film Fest. Although not everyone is convinced this actually happened, it does make for some great hype.

In A Violent Nature will be released on May 31, 2024 in theaters, and will drop on Shudder later in the year. For more, check out all the best horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video and the best horror movies on Disney+.