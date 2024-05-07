Young Sheldon: Jim Parsons reveals emotional first look at Season 7 finale

A huge Jim Parsons cameo is set for the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale, and fans just got an emotional first look.

Back in March, it was officially confirmed by the show and CBS that both Parsons and Mayim Bialik would make a cameo appearance as their Big Bang Theory characters during the Season 7 finale — and now an emotional first look has finally been revealed.

In the photos, Sheldon can be seen sitting at his desk, facing a classic Alienware laptop from his TBBT days. Amy can also be seen in the preview, looking at something Sheldon is working on.

“What a happy ending,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the preview, while another weighed in: “Yep Dad Sheldon coming soon confirmed.”

Reddit users have found themselves more emotional about the final photos, with one fan stating: “I swear if the ending is, ‘Our Whole Universe’ playing in the background, I’ll be crying.”

“There are a lot of cool nods in these photos. I am on the verge of tears seeing the Gollum that he talked to, when Amy asked for the break,” another added.

Fans have also noticed an incredibly emotional Easter egg in the form of Sheldon’s bathrobe, which resembles the same kind George wears at different points in the prequel.

Since the episode titles for the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale have dropped, it seems likely that the photos depict Sheldon writing his memoirs, with the events of the prequel being him recounting his childhood while writing it down.

Sheldon mentions his memoirs at different points in The Big Bang Theory, even going as far as to come up with the working title of ‘You’re Welcome, Mankind.’ However, whether Sheldon’s children will be included in the finale hasn’t been revealed, though Sheldon’s narration mentions them during the prequel.

“So it looks like Sheldon is writing his autobiography… where he’s narrating it to his wife…” one fan concurred from the photos. “This makes his random interjections and narrations make a lot of sense. I love that this series is basically Sheldon realizing his father wasn’t all bad and revisiting childhood memories in a more positive light,” another said of Young Sheldon’s narration.

It is assumed that George will have died before the Jim Parsons cameo in Young Sheldon Season 7 thanks to the title of Episode 13, though it’s been theorized that the patriarch could return in the form of a dinner flashback.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.